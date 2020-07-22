Tri-county hospitals create “Masks Save Lives” campaign

Area hospitals have partnered to create a new public service campaign to help spread the word on the life-saving role masks have in protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
Hospitals participating in the campaign include East Cooper Medical Center, Roper St. Francis, The Medical University of South Carolina, Trident Health and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Adams Outdoor Advertising donated 32 billboards to promote the safety message and WCSC-TV is producing a :15 public service announcement to reinforce the value of masking.
“Masking is simple and a proven way to protect against COVID-19,” said Trident Health CEO Todd Gallati. “Our own staff’s safety during this time has been a testament and the other universal safety measures we have in place such as social distancing and hand hygiene.”
Masks do indeed save lives according to an editorial published in the Journal of the
American Medical Association (JAMA). The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reviewed the latest science and affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease.
Trident Medical Center physician Angela Taylor, MD, said, “If people are still wondering what they can do to reduce the spread of COVID-19 it's to wear a mask. It’s the most effective tool we’ll have until there’s a vaccine.”
Jeff Taylor, CEO, Summerville Medical Center, noted that wearing a mask is a sign of respect for others and their health.
“You wear a mask to protect others, and they wear masks to protect you,” he said. “It shows mutual caring and respect for the well-being of other people.”
CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons people have to slow and stop the spread of the virus - particularly when used universally within a community setting.
“All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” he said.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,654 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 39 additional confirmed deaths and 26 new probable deaths.