Town Council extends mask ordinance

The Summerville Town Council has extended an emergency ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in retail and foodservice establishments. The ordinance holds until August 13.
The ordinance was originally made in an emergency council meeting held in the end of June and was set to expire in July until council members voted Thursday during the July meeting to extend it for another 35 days.
Council members met electronically via ZOOM on Thursday in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Council member Bob Jackson said during the meeting that he was self-isolating because he currently has the virus. He was in favor of extending the ordinance and said he would continue to wear a mask after he has fully recovered from COVID-19.
“I will continue to wear a mask out of respect for the people who are around me,” Jackson said.
He added that the mandate is one way to help as many people as possible.
Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt attempted to amend the ordinance to read “highly encourage” rather than “require.” Councilman Bill McIntosh agreed and said he had initially supported the mask mandate because it was for a temporary period of time. He said voting on the mandate had been “maybe the most difficult vote on council in the past nine years.”
Dozens of people spoke out in opposition of the mandate during the public comment portion of the meeting. Their comments were read aloud by the town clerk.
Garten-Schmidt said when the emergency meeting took place, residents were mostly in favor of mandating face coverings.
“We received many emails from people in the area and almost every one of those emails that we received wanted us to pass this,” Garten-Schmidt said. “After it was passed, that is when we have an overwhelming amount of people emailing and calling saying they are not for this. In the beginning we didn’t have anybody that was opposed to this.”
She made an argument that a mask mandate should come from a higher government level such as the governor's office. Her motion to amend the ordinance failed.
Councilman Aaron Brown said the matter is about saving lives and said South Carolina is currently experiencing a surge in new cases. Councilman Walter Bailey said the question comes down to whether mandating a mask is government overreach.
He referenced a Thomas Jefferson quote and then gave his interpretation of it: “your rights stop where you infringe on someone else's rights,” he said.
He also said South Carolina is ahead of the rest of the country in numbers of new cases and if things don’t turn around then the town may face another government shutdown.
“This is (virus) is serious, it is killing people and a mask can help,” Bailey said.
Councilman Terry Jenkins said he agreed with Bailey and said while it felt “distasteful,” to enforce such a regulation, the consistent advice he has heard throughout the pandemic is to wear a mask, wash hands and keep six feet away from others.
“This is not about individual rights, this is about what is the right thing to do,” Jenkins said.
The ordinance requires that people wear face coverings in food service and retail establishments, professional offices, and other businesses where face-to-face interaction occurs. “Face Covering,” means a uniform piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands. Face Coverings include, but are not limited to, bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves, and gaiters, provided that they are worn such that they securely cover the person’s nose and mouth.
Exemptions include when people are in an outdoor or unenclosed area and are six feet away from others. Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition, and children under 12 are exempt. There are other exemptions, to read the full ordinance, see the town website.
On Thursday the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,723 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
It also announced 22 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,433 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 50,548, probable cases to 143, confirmed deaths to 898 and 7 probable deaths.