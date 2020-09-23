You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tips for recycling your oyster shells

Shelfish season opens Oct. 1

A healthy oyster population depends on recycled oyster shells, which SCDNR staff collect and use to rebuild South Carolina’s oyster reefs. Here, biologists ‘plant’ recycled and quaratined shell in a new location to encourage reef growth.

 SCDNR
  • DO bring your shell to the nearest shell recycling center. Drop-off locations are available online. If a center is not shown near you, please call 843-953-9397.
  • DO separate shell from trash. Shell mixed with trash (including shell in bags or containers) is not suitable for recycling. If you host an oyster roast, please provide separate containers for shells and trash.
  • DON’T put live or freshly shucked oysters in South Carolina waters. If the oysters you purchased were harvested outside South Carolina, it is illegal to place them in SC waters. Placing live oysters in our waters can harm local oysters by spreading disease. To avoid contamination, shell should be recycled through SCDNR and properly quarantined.