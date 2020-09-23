Tips for recycling your oyster shells

- DO bring your shell to the nearest shell recycling center. Drop-off locations are available online. If a center is not shown near you, please call 843-953-9397.
- DO separate shell from trash. Shell mixed with trash (including shell in bags or containers) is not suitable for recycling. If you host an oyster roast, please provide separate containers for shells and trash.
- DON’T put live or freshly shucked oysters in South Carolina waters. If the oysters you purchased were harvested outside South Carolina, it is illegal to place them in SC waters. Placing live oysters in our waters can harm local oysters by spreading disease. To avoid contamination, shell should be recycled through SCDNR and properly quarantined.