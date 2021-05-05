Tin Can Sailors raise funds for heart transplant teen

The local chapter of Tin Can Sailors began an effort to help a local teen who needs a heart transplant. The group consisting of retired navy veterans presented a check to the teenager, who is the son of a Goose Creek Police Officer.
“We heard about it through the organ transplant organization. This young man has been battling heart condition issues since he was yea-big,” said Dean Nimocks the head of the Goose Creek’s Tin Can Sailors Group. “It’s come to the point where he needs a heart transplant; he’s on a mechanical heart to keep him alive. We got the information and decided to run with it.”
The group donated a total of $1,000. The sailors donated $500 and an anonymous donor gave an additional $500. The money will go towards helping the teen on his journey. More still, it may help spark new efforts to get more people involved.
“We are hoping we can get the information out to the local community and get some further interest to help this family,” said Nimocks.
When it comes to fundraising this is not the first time for the group. Often the veterans group will hold an event and donate the proceeds to various groups and individuals. So where did they get the name Tin Can Sailors?
“Back when the destroyers were first being built they were thin as tin cans, that’s why it got that loving name,” said Nimocks. “It’s just a big fraternity of ex-destroyer sailors from the U.S. Navy.”