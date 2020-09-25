Thousands of suspended licenses because of unpaid court fines

From low level offenders trying to get back on track to those who simply can’t afford to pay a traffic ticket, fines and court fees sometimes have to be put on hold just to keep the lights on. It’s a decision that sometimes will only make things worse. But more and more people continue to get stuck deeper in the criminal justice system because they just don’t have enough money to pay a fine.
In 2018 the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Charleston. The ACLU claims the penalties for unpaid fines and court debt are unfair. The ACLU is focusing on driver’s license suspension because of unpaid court debts. The lawsuit is still working its way through federal court.
“At the time of the lawsuit in our complaint we found that 190,000 people in South Carolina didn’t have a driver’s license because of their failure to pay a traffic ticket,” said Frank Knaack, Executive Director of the ACLU of South Carolina. “This has nothing to do with their ability to drive safely, it’s because they are too poor to pay the fines that were set.”
Through the Freedom of Information Act, the Berkeley Independent obtained information on two Lowcountry counties. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles did not have the information on suspended licenses readily available for each county. The tally was received only after the numbers were aggregated by the agency’s, IT Department.
In just Berkeley and Dorchester counties there are a combined 29,432 suspended driver’s licenses, specifically because of unpaid court fees and fines. The information from the SCDMV showed currently Berkeley County has 17,504 suspensions and Dorchester County has 11,928.
“So many people enter the criminal justice system simply because they are too poor to afford a simple traffic ticket,” said Knaack.
For those who decide to drive while under suspension or those who have to drive get caught, more fines and penalties are piled on again and again.
“It’s not only the fines and fees, it’s also how those compound; there are other issues,” Knaack said. “We don’t offer a living wage here, often times people have a harder time getting access to housing getting access to employment the totality of all these factors makes it really difficult for those who need it, to have a fair chance at a fresh start.”
The ACLU also argues that fines and fees are basically used as a taxation system-- a revenue stream. For instance, Berkeley County’s 2020 budget lists fines, fees and permits as making up 17% of county revenue.
From the thousands on suspension there is not a number on what kind of financial situation they are in or who needs to drive to get to work to pay bills. Some drivers may just continue to make bad choices but others may not have a choice.
“Fundamentally it creates a two-tiered justice system," said Knaack. “As an outcome you get people facing penalties not because of what they did but how much wealth they have, which is fundamentally the opposite of what a fair and just criminal justice system should look like.”