Third annual Back-to-School bash distributes supplies to 150 individuals

Molina Healthcare and Community’s Hope Impact Center recently hosted their annual Back-to-School Bash in Moncks Corner, distributed 150 bags filled with school supplies and stress balls to help students prepare for the upcoming school year and also manage their mental health and stress.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was conducted in a drive-through fashion to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“We understand that the pandemic has led to an increase in the need for resources and supplies, and we are committed to working with our partners to address these needs and serve our members and the community,” said Johanna Perez, community engagement manager at Molina Healthcare of South Carolina.
During the event, Molina distributed backpacks that included a ruler, notebook, construction paper, folder, and stress ball, which can help with managing mental health.
Additionally, Molina sponsored a food distribution in partnership with Harvesting Hope Food Pantry.
Since 2013, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of March 31, the company served approximately 136,000 members through Medicaid, Marketplace, Medicare, and Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) health programs across South Carolina.
Community's Hope Impact Center has a mission to spread hope and make an impact in the community. The organization focuses on full-time programming, community unity, social and cultural awareness and informing residents with the intent to create a more empowered community.