The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for their 2021 competitive exhibits

The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting entries for this year’s competitive exhibits. All entries must be submitted by Wednesday, September 1. The exhibits will showcase agriculture, art, flowers, livestock and crafts from throughout South Carolina.
The fair, which is the state's largest annual event, will be held October 13 until October 24 in Columbia. Anyone wanting to compete can view the department Exhibit Guide and enter online at the SC State Fair website.
“Our competitive events are a hallmark of our annual fair and showcase the amazing talents of South Carolina residents,” said General Manager Nancy Smith, who served as the 2020 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions, in a press release.
“We are thrilled to bring people together again to celebrate South Carolina’s rich history — while showcasing the best from local artisans and farmers alike.”
Last year, despite COVID-19, the organization awarded $300,000 in Ride of Your Life Scholarships, which allows students to pursue their students at any public or private college, to 50 high school students throughout the state.
More than $300,000 in premiums will be offered for winning entries in our competitive exhibits, including agriculture, art, crafts, flowers and livestock during this year’s fair.