The South Carolina Seven expedition tours state's seven wonders

I followed the South Carolina 7 expedition during its first five days as the trek made its way over mountain lands in the Jocassee Gorges owned and managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

7 Wonders of South Carolina First Wonder of South Carolina: Chattooga River

Day 3 (July 3) was a walk to the top of Sassafras Mountain, billed as the “Roof of the Palmetto State,” since it is the highest point in South Carolina at 3,553 feet above sea level.

The hike to summit Sassafras Mountain in northern Pickens County was taken on the Foothills Trail, a 77-mile footpath running between Table Rock and Oconee state parks.

The hike began at Chimneytop Gap on the Foothills Trail, which is 2.7 miles below the top of Sassafras. And as most of the group of 25 or so discovered during the next couple of hours, most of that 2.7 miles is UPHILL, since we are heading, after all, to the highest point in South Carolina.

Heyward Douglass, executive director of the Foothills Trail Conservancy (www.foothillstrail.org), walked at the front of the pack with expedition leader Tom Mullikin.

Douglass, in addition to being a great cheerleader for the Foothills Trail, is also a serious naturalist. He pointed out the stunning pink-and-white wildflowers of rosebay rhododendron, demonstrated the spearmint-deliciousness of a sweet birch, and had hikers listening intently for the high-pitched zee-zee-zee-zee-ZEET call of the black-throated green warbler, which conveniently happened to be migrating through from South America.

After a mile or so of uphill hiking, the group was glad to take a break when it arrived at the locally famous landmark Teeter-Totter Rock. Douglass had one of younger members of the party climb on top of the rock and jump up and down, which actually does cause the rock to begin swaying back and forth slightly, thus the “Teeter-Totter” name.

As we got closer to the Sassafras Mountain Overlook, we heard overhead an unusual buzzing noise, which turned out to be a drone that is helping to film the expedition. Soon we emerged from a rhododendron tunnel and into the clearing around the overlook. The intrepid hikers were met by a crowd that had already gathered to take in the breathtaking view of surrounding mountain peaks in North Carolina and Georgia from the highest point in South Carolina.

Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette of Travelers Rest, who helped kick off South Carolina 7 at Oconee State Park on July 1, stood on top of the overlook with Mullikin and perhaps best summed up the uniquely Palmetto State expedition.

“It’s like God’s medicine,” she said, “coming out here and breathing fresh air, Vitamin D is healthy for everybody, and you can social distance on the trail. These are not crowded spaces, and these are beautiful places to bring your family and enjoy your time together.”

SCDNR is one of many partners in the South Carolina 7 Expedition, some of the others being South Carolina State Parks, Palmetto Trail and South Carolina National Heritage Corridor.

The mission of South Carolina 7, according to Mullikin, is 1) to raise awareness of floodwater prevention across South Carolina; and 2) to engage leaders and citizens in the protection and enjoyment of South Carolina’s natural resources.

“Having traveled and been awed by the length and breadth of this amazing planet for most of my adult life, I am never far from my first love, South Carolina,” Mullikin wrote in a recent edition of South Carolina Wild. “Her internationally celebrated natural beauty, wild treasures and resources all are so remarkably accessible to every day-hiker and adventure traveler regardless of global starting point.”

As a means of showcasing the state’s treasures, lawyer, conservationist and world explorer Mullikin put together the 30-day South Carolina 7 Expedition, running from the mountains to the sea, roughly (but not exactly) following the route of the Palmetto Trail (palmettoconservation.org.)