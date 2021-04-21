The Public Works Art Center hosts Mother Figure exhibition

The Public Works Art Center has announced that it will be hosting a new exhibit just in time for Mother’s Day. Starting on April 23, The Mother Figure exhibition will be showcasing photos of local and meaningful mother figures, submitted by community members.
The exhibit will display these photos until June 5. The center encouraged submissions from the community earlier this month to foster a “gift of tribute” for any mother figure, living or passed, that has worked hard at nurturing others.
The center will hold special Sunday hours on Mother’s Day, May 9, from 1 - 4 p.m., to provide a unique experience for visitors.
The arts center is located at 135 West Richardson Ave. in Downtown Summerville. The exhibition is free to the public.