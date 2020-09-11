Teachers explore blended distance learning

Two new words parents and teachers might hear a lot as BCSD students return to school: synchronous and asynchronous.
Synchronous refers to live instruction with a teacher, asynchronous has to do with any work that can be done independently from home.
The biggest difference between the type of blended distance learning (BDL) students did last spring and what they will be doing this semester is that students who chose the BDL pathway are going to tune into their classes while the teacher is leading instruction, as if they are actually in school.
In short: students will learn both synchronously and asynchronously.
Students return to school Sept. 8, and teachers are preparing to lead lessons that can be used for the traditional and BDL pathways.
On Sept. 1 and 2 the district held BDL lesson demonstrations in some of the schools that teachers, coaches and administrators could sign up for. It was a chance for teachers to brainstorm synchronous and asynchronous ideas, ask questions regarding technology and communication with BDL students -- giving them a feel for how they will be able to engage the blended distance learners with the rest of the class.
The sessions were a collaborative effort between BCSD’s Academics and Innovation staff and the Office of Technology. The sessions were not to share a "formula" for BDL, but rather to provide an example for how a lesson could look for a class with both traditional and BDL students.
Some teachers gathered at Bowen’s Corner Elementary on Tuesday, where Lead Coordinator of Innovation Jennifer Croley and Coordinator of Special Services Leander McGuigan led an elementary grade-level lesson with attending teachers (see demo lesson in video).
Croley and McGuigan started off defining what BDL is and is not (as far as BDL in Berkeley County School District goes). BDL combines both synchronous and asynchronous learning. Chief Academics and Innovation Officer Kelly Wulf said via a video to teachers that there will be times when the traditional learning students are participating synchronously with BDL students. A variety of tools can be used for both traditional and BDL students and can vary from each group of students. Teachers are encouraged to identify learning targets and differentiate instruction to meet the needs of all students, regardless of their selected learning pathway.
BDL is not "e-learning" or "virtual learning at your own pace." They are not pre-recorded lessons.
Wulf said just like in the spring, there will be different ways to tackle each day.
"We are all learning from these successes," she said.