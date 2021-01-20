Suspect in recent arrest forfeits money and guns

Recently the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced the Narcotics Task Force arrested a Goose Creek man on trafficking drug charges. In a statement to the media, Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest of 24-year-old Nathan Dean Martinko.
The sheriff said the arrest came after several community tips led to a narcotic investigation. Martinko was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center. Court information shows he was released on a personal recognizance bond not long after his arrest in December, 2020.
Court papers from a January forfeiture hearing involving Martinko and the Solicitor’s Office show Matinko forfeited $21,181 and 12 firearms. The evidence was seized, court papers said, by law enforcement during the arrest and investigation. The guns included an AK-47, a 50 cal. rifle and a Desert Eagle pistol. Court documents said the bulk of the money and items seized goes to the seizing agency.
The sheriff’s statement said the task force began conducting surveillance on Martinko’s Crowfield Plantation residence in December. During their investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence, located in the Hamlets.
The information from the sheriff’s office said detectives seized approximately 200-pounds of presumptive marijuana, 90 grams of presumptive psilocybin, 630 grams of suspected narcotics in powder form and more than $20,000 in cash.
Investigators said during an interview, Martinko admitted to detectives he had no legitimate source of income and relied on drug trafficking to support his lifestyle. Martinko was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana of 100 pounds or more and additional illegal narcotic-related charges are forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.
The BCSO Narcotics Task Force is comprised of detectives of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, Hanahan Police Department and the Moncks Corner Police Department.
“We rely on our residents to speak up when they observe suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “After receiving those tips from residents, our detectives will work around the clock to ensure we reach a resolution.”
The sheriff asks if anyone sees possible drug activity in their area to call the drug tip line at (843) 719-4424.