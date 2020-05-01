Summerville Medical ER Nurse says teamwork is her strength

Long before the novel coronavirus outbreak, Colleen Trejo grew accustomed to dealing with trauma. For the past 15 years she has worked as an emergency room nurse at the Summerville Medical Center.
No stranger to difficult situations, Trejo has proven her ability to act in the midst of chaos. She is known as an advocate for her patients and fellow staff members. Trejo said her experience has taught her that teamwork is the key to success in any emergency room.
“We work as a team, we back each other completely,” Trejo said. “There’s been a lot of things we have seen and a lot of us have cried but we work together really well. This is to me; this is my second family.”
Trejo spends more time with her co-workers now as she picks up extra shifts to keep her department covered as COVID-19 spreads. The disease caused by the novel coronavirus has increased her work process. Much of her time is spent putting on and taking off additional personal protective equipment including gowns, gloves, respirator masks and shields.
Prior to the pandemic, the ER would typically treat about 120 patients in a day but when the lockdown began, the department had a drop in patients. Trejo explained that fewer people were out on the roads, which meant fewer car accidents. But there was a more troubling reason for the lack of patients- people were reluctant to seek treatment for serious emergencies out of fear of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital.
“We were seeing fewer patients but the ones we saw were much much sicker,” Trejo said.
Those suffering from sickness, injury or even heart attacks were trying to tough it out at home but wound up in worse shape, Trejo said.
“Please come in if you have an emergency- don’t stay away,” Trejo said.
There are about 122 staff members in the emergency department. Trejo said everyone has the proper training and equipment to handle COVID-19 patients.
“Summerville Medical Center has been very good with us and they really have protected their staff,” Trejo said. “I don’t feel like a hero- I feel like I’m doing my job and with my team- that’s the only way we’re going to get through this.”