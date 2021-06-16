Summerville Medical Center starts up new minimally invasive spine surgery program

Timberland High basketball coach Henry Stewart has battled debilitating back pain that almost kept him off the courts and away from the things he loved most in life.
It was the everyday tasks that were the hardest to handle. Even just bending his head down to get into his car turned into something he dreaded. That was before he underwent the first ever spine surgery to take place at Summerville Medical Center.
“For two months, it was hard to live. I did anything and everything I could. You try to live with it, you try to make adjustments,” Stewart said, explaining that even it was difficult to find a comfortable position to sleep in at night that wouldn't keep him up from pain. “I took sitting down and standing up for granted. And you just try to live with it because you knew it was going to hurt when you make certain moves.”
It was early December when Stewart first started having back pain. Stewart first noticed pressure in his thigh and some burning sensations during a road trip that winter. The next morning when he woke up, it had gotten worse. After a trip to his family practitioner and six weeks of physical therapy, things still weren't improving.
“Then, the pain was so bad that with the orders that the practitioner gave me, I went and got an X-ray on New Year's Eve,” Stewart said.
Stewart, who has been coaching for nearly 30 years now and was named State Coach of the Year in 2003, among several other titles, typically is very active during games and practices. This season, he spent a lot of time sitting. For bus rides to away games, he would come with pillows in hand to help ease the pain on the way.
“One bus ride we were in Charleston and I was real close to asking the bus driver just to drop me off in the emergency room and my wife could come back and pick me up, because that's how excruciating the pain was,” Stewart said.
In February, Stewart finally got some relief after receiving a pain management shot at Summerville Medical Center. The shots worked, Stewart said. But it wasn't a permanent fix. Shell warned that the pain could come back.
“The injections cut my pain down from like 95% to like 5%. I got two injections first before surgery, but the pain could come back and I wanted the surgery while I was young. I didn't want the pain to come back when I'm 65 and as you get older it takes the body a little bit longer to heal,” Stewart, who is 52, said.
On April 6, Stewart received the first ever spine surgery at Summerville Medical Center, kicking off the start of the medical center's Minimally Invasive Robotic Spine Surgery Program. Stewart's procedure was a minimally invasive lumbar decompression surgery, which was performed by Drs. Chris Battista and Ben Schell, both fellowship trained spine surgeons. This involved making about an inch-sized incision on his back in order to take out a degenerative disc in his lower spine.
“This minimally invasive approach causes less disruption in back muscles and a smaller surgery scar,” Schell said in a press release. “which means patients have a much faster recovery and return to their normal activities.”
The surgery was a walk in walk out surgery. On April 6, Stewart entered surgery around 6:45 a.m. Only hours later around 3:30 p.m, Stewart was walking out of the hospital. That Sunday, he was in church.
His recovery hasn't been perfect. Last week, Stewart says he bent down to pick something up and felt a dreaded burning sensation down his leg and numbness in his foot, which doctors say may be an aggravated nerve. Still, the pain is nothing like what it had been before and he is working closely with doctors to monitor any pain that still exists.
Already, the day after Stewarts surgery, Battista performed the hospital's second lumbar decompression surgery. The newly launched program offers a variety of spinal procedures including anterior cervical fusion, total disc replacement, laminectomy, lumbar fusion, and robotic spine surgery, and more.
“Offering this service close to home is critically important for the community we serve,” said Kate Nixon, director of Surgical Services at Summerville Medical Center, in a press release. “I am incredibly excited for our team to be able to provide minimally invasive spine procedures that are life-changing and for many, offer immediate results. No longer are patients bed-ridden for weeks or months. Our patients are in the wonderful position of quickly feeling better and ready to embrace life again.”