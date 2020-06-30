Summerville man never filed claim gets $6,841 in unemployment (copy)

from page A1
The Summerville Police Department was contacted on June 9, by a man who said he received a check from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), that totaled $6,841. It was determined that someone had attempted to steal the man’s identity to get some of the $2.5-Billion sent out to the unemployed, so far, during the COVID-19 crisis.
The police report from the incident states the check was returned to DEW. The workers there gave the man the email and phone number used by the impostor in the application, that was submitted back in March.
Ever since the economic fallout began to unfold from the coronavirus, those at DEW have been flooded with claims. The state’s unemployed that qualify will get the usual amount for the state as well as an additional $600 in federal money from the CARES Act.
The latest numbers, as of June 26, show 618,729 initial claims have been filed. The department’s beefed-up call centers are taking over 68,000 calls per day. The volume is unprecedented which helps give ambitious fraudsters a meaty bone to pluck.
“I left work on a Friday in March and I believe my call volume total for the week was just shy of 10,000. We got to work on Monday and my call volume for Monday was 90,000 people,” said Brian Urban, Interim Director of the Unemployment Insurance Division in Columbia.
Urban said because of the volume of claims there are larger checks being sent to individuals because there is delay getting all of the claims paid on weekly bases. He said DEW wants to make sure the unemployed are getting paid what is owed to them, so several weeks of payments may be lumped together.
Also because the federal CARES Act provides additional payments, those who would have never been eligible for unemployment insurance in South Carolina are now able to apply, which opens the door to more people looking the cheat the system.
“One of the biggest challenges that come with that obviously is this $600 incentive money or payout that would help ease the financial burden folks are experiencing during this difficult time,” said Urban. “The $600 has made it very lucrative for some fraudsters to try and circumvent some of our processes put in place.”
Those speaking for DEW, are aware of identity thieves but did not offer a number on how many incidents of fraud are currently being investigated. But there are stop-gaps in place, which were not discussed in detail for fear of weakening the agency’s protections against fraud, to help make sure unemployment checks are going to the right people. The public’s help is also needed and appreciated.
“Help us help you,” said Heather Biance, DEW’s Media Relations Specialist. “Part of this is having people help us in terms of if they do notice something that seems off, (…) At the end of the day we want to have integrity in the process and make sure people who deserve benefits will be paid those benefits.”
Biance said they take fraud and those trying to exploit the system very seriously. There is an area on DEW’s website to report suspected fraudulent activities.