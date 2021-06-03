Summerville looks forward to its inaugural Porch Stroll

As organized community events slowly begin to crawl back onto the horizon once again, the Summerville Bed and Breakfast Association has prepared a first-of-its-kind event for the town.
The first inaugural porch stroll will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12.
The stroll will include an afternoon spent exploring the porches of the Timrod Library, Flowertown Bed and Breakfast, Caroline’s Bed and Breakfast, Chick Inn on Main, Flowertown Charm, the Coburn Hutchinson house, Magnolia Suites and Linwood gardens.
Carol Grant, an owner of the Flowertown Bed and Breakfast, said the association tossed around a few ideas before deciding on the porch stroll. But, back in January, with the ongoing pandemic continuing to call for social distancing, staying outside on the porches felt the safest.
“We have always worked well together, but it was kind of like OK, we are going to get together and we are going to do something cool for the town,” Grant said. “We talked a lot about whether it was too soon and how we would make it work, really went through and brainstormed it.”
Tina Zimmerman, tourism director for Summerville, said much of it was inspired by the feedback that the bed and breakfasts were hearing from the vacationers they hosted, which largely consisted of guests coming to stay in the town and falling in love with it.
“We have so many people now staying and spending time in Summerville, even if their main purpose is to visit Charleston’s beaches and the tourist attractions there. People are still staying in Summerville, off the beaten path a bit, enjoying what we have to offer," said Monica Selinsky, owner of Chick Inn on Main. “This is the first time ever that Summerville has been able to showcase where people can stay and what they can do while in Summerville.”
On top of all of that, the timing of the weekend only makes sense when looking at Summerville’s history. It was about five years ago, on June 10, 2016, national sweet tea day, that the town broke the world record for the largest glass of iced tea.
The town first broke the record the year before, in 2015. However, almost immediately, Zimmerman said, Lipton tea turned around and broke it.
The next year, the town tried again. The Guinness World record reported that “Mason,” an enormous jar that stands more than 15 feet tall and is still located right behind the Town Council building, was filled with nearly 2,524 gallons of sweet tea, beating the record once again.
Now, as the weekend approaches this year, the town will be enjoying tea from the many historical porches throughout the area. The town has named this day as free sweet tea day, where community members can get free sweet tea from participating restaurants.
With more than a year of COVID-19 under the belt, causing burdens in business for many local shop owners, events like this are more crucial than ever.
“We were super busy last winter and spring, it was like things were going crazy, I couldn't get over how busy it was, and then mid-March, it just stopped. And it stopped for everybody,” said Grant, who first bought their home in 2018 from its original owners. “For two months, I had virtually no business. Just one person here and one person there.”
Interestingly enough, Grant said, even though it was a slower year, they had a lot of guests who preferred to come to a bed and breakfast because it felt safer. What they did not anticipate was the influx of weddings that came after the venues they were planning to get married at were no longer an option due to COVID-19. Recently though, business has been back up.
“People now, because they can take business with them on the road, they are staying and playing. They can work from home and travel and then go out and explore something new,” Selinsky said.
This year, attendance will be capped at 200 guests. With only a week and some change to go before the event, Selinsky said, they have sold 117 tickets.
All funds from the tickets, which costs $30, will be donated directly to the Timrod Library, which is partnering with Dolly Parton’s imagination library. The Imagination Library, created by the well-known singer, provides age-appropriate books to children from birth to 5 years old, with the hope that all children are allowed the same opportunity to cultivate strong reading and learning habits. As an affiliate of the Imagination Library, the Timrod Library will pay for all the shipping costs of books being sent out to children in the community. Each child will receive one book a month until the age of 5.
“We all agreed it would be really nice to actually give the money back to some sort of non-profit organization instead of us,” Selinsky said. When the association heard about the efforts that Timrod Library was making with the Imagination Library, they all agreed that it was the perfect option. “We all looked around the room and thought let's do it.”
“The thought process is that if this is successful we can continue to do this each year and make this an annual tradition and each year the funds would go to a different non-profit organization,” Selinsky said.
At the event, guests can anticipate something different at every place, Grant said. On her porch, Mary Deming, a local artist, will be displaying her mosaic artwork.
At Selinsky’s, Dan Riley and Tim Falvey, both local musicians, will be performing. Additionally, there will be iced tea and charcuterie boards made by Board and Hungry.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. It is a rain or shine event. Golf carts will be available for rides to and from houses for those that are interested.