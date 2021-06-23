Summerville-Dorchester Museum announces grand re-opening

The Summerville-Dorchester Museum, located less then a block away from Hutchinson Square at 100 E. Doty Ave., has announced that it will host a grand re-opening to the public on June 26.
The event, which will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., is free to the community.
After a long season of renovations, the museum is now heading toward its first summer back in business.
Tours of the museum will start every 30 minutes on the day of the re-opening. Regular summer hours for the museum will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children.