Summerville Communications awarded by SC Press Association

Summerville Communications Inc. and its family of papers brought home several journalism awards given by the South Carolina Press Association.
News teams from across the state are awarded for top news writing, photo and video entries in multiple categories ranging from Investigative Reporting and Breaking News to Sports Photo and Humorous Photo, among others.
The Summerville Journal Scene, Goose Creek Gazette and Berkeley Independent secured eight total awards for work published in 2020.
Large Weeklies- First Place, General Excellence- Staff; Journal Scene
Large Weeklies- Second Place, General Excellence- Staff: The Gazette
All Weekly- Second Place, Humor Column Writing- Julie Smith, Journal Scene: Scented masks leads to fond memories ; Run and hide when gators come knocking ; You know it’s bad when the oyster crackers run out .
Large Weeklies- First Place, Photo Series or Photo Story- Joy Bonala, Journal Scene: Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s unite women during International Women Build Week
Large Weeklies- Third Place, Series of Articles- Joy Bonala, Journal Scene: Tales of Valor
Large Weeklies- Third Place, Photo Series or Photo Story- Joy Bonala, Journal Scene: Summerville Miracle League Opening Day 2020
All Weekly- Second Place, Investigative Reporting- Matt Bise, Berkeley Independent: Carfax accuracy questioned in lawsuit playing out in Berkeley County
All Weekly- Second Place, News Video- Matt Bise, Journal Scene: Day two of protests in Summerville.