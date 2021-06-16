Summerville Breast Center set to open to the public soon

Starting June 21, the newest breast center in the Summerville area will be open to the public.
Summerville Breast Center, located across from Summerville Medical Center at 77 Springview Lane, will offer comprehensive breast care and mammography for women throughout the community.
The clinic will be joining the health system's sister facilities upon its opening which includes Trident Breast Center and Moncks Corner Breast Center.
Dr. Autumn Shobe, who first started working with the trident health system in October 2019, is the only female fellowship-trained breast surgeon in the lowcountry.
“I realized I really had a passion for caring for women that are going through a challenging time,” Shobe said at the start of construction on the building in March.
With construction complete, the clinic, which includes 4,800 square feet of patient care, is only days away from its official launch.
The clinic will offer full breast imaging services such as screening and diagnostic mammography, bone density testing, minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures and more.