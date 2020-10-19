Study: Opiod-related deaths increase

The number of Berkeley County deaths related to opioid use increased during the previous year, according to a recent study released this week by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
During the 2018-2019 year, the most recent study period available, 31 people in Berkley County died in opioid-related deaths.
Comparatively, the county saw 36 overdose deaths related to all drugs. That's up from 2018 when total drug overdoes deaths equaled 36, 24 of which were opioid related.
Statewide, the number of opioid-involved overdose deaths increased in the Palmetto State, according to data collected by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
During an Oct. 12 meeting of the state’s Opioid Emergency Response Team (OERT), officials announced that from 2018 to 2019, the total number of opioid-involved overdose deaths increased by 7%, from 816 to 876.
“This new data demonstrates the need for South Carolina to continue fighting tooth and nail against the opioid crisis,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “With multiple counties reporting a decrease in opioid abuse, we can clearly see the impact OERT’s members are having on our communities, but there is still much work to be done in combating the growing epidemic of opioid misuse and addiction.”
The total number of prescription drug-involved overdose deaths, which include non-opioid drugs, increased by 7%, from 863 deaths in 2018 to 923 in 2018.
Heroin-involved overdose deaths saw an increase of 17%, from 168 to 196 deaths. Fentanyl-involved overdose deaths saw the same percentage increase – 17% – from 460 to 537 deaths between 2018 and 2019.
Psychostimulant-involved overdose deaths saw the largest increase – 40% – from 242 to 338 deaths between 2018 and 2019.
There were noteworthy decreases seen among deaths involving cocaine by 10% (254 in 2018 to 230 in 2019) and methadone by 51% (57 in 2018 to 28 in 2019). The increases in mortality related to drug overdosing have continued to decrease since 2014.
In Berkeley County, the study recorded 34 deaths involving all prescription drugs during the period, up from 23 deaths the previous period.
Berkeley County deaths involving heroin dropped from five to one. Cocaine related deaths dropped from 10 to five, but deaths related to fentanyl saw a huge increase from 9 to 17 during the study period.
“The most effective way to turn the tide on this epidemic is to coordinate and share expertise across agencies, all the way from the local to the federal level,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Director of Public Health. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made opioid use disorder even more of a health challenge in our state, but we remain deeply committed to preventing opioid overdoses and decreasing overdose deaths through our coordinated efforts.”
From 2018 to 2019, there were either substantial decreases or slight increases in the number of opioid-involved deaths in three of the major metropolitan areas (Charleston, Greenville and Richland counties):
Greenville County observed a substantial decline in opioid-involved deaths, from 131 in 2018 to 102 in 2019 (down 22%).
Charleston County saw a slight increase from 100 opioid-involved deaths in 2018 to 107 in 2019, and opioid-involved deaths in nearby Dorchester County decreased by 53% (30 reported in 2018 to 14 in 2019).
A slight increase was reported for Richland County (51 reported in 2018 to 52 in 2019).
Horry County observed a substantial increase in reported opioid-involved overdose deaths in 2019 (131, up from 85 in 2018).
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying stressors, South Carolina will unfortunately see even greater rates of overdose for 2020,” said Sara Goldsby, Director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. “To address this increase, DAODAS has expended over $2.7 million to make the overdose-reversal drug naloxone available across the state, and the saving of precious lives with the administration of naloxone gives us reason for hope as it allows many to start on the path to treatment and recovery from opioid use disorder.”
Efforts impacting the response and prevention of overdosing, such as unified task forces and coalitions, may have contributed to the decline in the number of overdose deaths among the various counties across the state and a slowing down of the increase in numbers statewide.
“SLED continues to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to expand the opioid interdiction efforts throughout South Carolina. As a result, seizures of heroin, fentanyl, and opioid pills increased significantly” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “SLED is committed to continuing these interdiction efforts to make our communities safer as well as continuing the expansion of the collaborative Law Enforcement Take Back Program. Since the inauguration of this program, over 11,000 pounds of pills have been removed from our state.”
The 2019 data will be available on the map-based data portal that is part of the state’s opioid crisis education campaign website, justplainkillers.com/data/, which displays opioid-involved mortality data along with other opioid-related data and is searchable by county.
The full data report produced by DHEC and executive summary is accessible at the study's website. The data displayed is provided as part of the OERT collaboration including DAODAS, DHEC and others.
Source: Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.