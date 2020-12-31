Students given transition to virtual learning

At the Dec. 8 meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education, board members voted to suspend the traditional learning pathway in favor of virtual instruction days for all students Jan. 4-8.
BCSD Blended Distance Learning will serve as the model for instructional delivery during the Jan. 4-8 virtual learning week for students currently enrolled in the traditional and distance blended learning pathways.
Teachers will deliver livestream instruction from their school classroom to students learning from home Jan. 4-8.
Students in the traditional learning pathway will return to school for in-person instruction on Jan. 11.
The motion to transition to virtual learning Dec. 22 until Jan. 11 passed on a 5-4 vote following lengthy discussion by board members that began in the Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting.
The motion failed in committee but was later passed by the full board.
Eleven Berkeley County schools will be open for meal pickup through Jan. 8 for children ages 18 and under.
Meals are provided at no cost and in synchronization with the week of virtual instruction. The week of virtual instruction immediately follows Berkeley County School District’s winter break.
The goal of the week is to provide additional time for students (on the traditional learning pathway) and employees to isolate following the holidays and safely re-enter BCSD facilities.
The following locations will be open for meal pickup from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.
- Cainhoy Elementary
- Hanahan Elementary
- Devon Forest Elementary
- Sangaree Elementary
- Cross Elementary
- Berkeley Elementary
- St. Stephens Middle
- HE Bonner Elementary
- Goose Creek Elementary
- Cane Bay Elementary
- Phillip Simmons Elementary
Each student’s first and last name will be requested at pickup.
The school district will continue to provide meals at no cost to all students through June (or until federal funding runs out).
The ability to continue providing meals at no cost comes from various USDA waiver extensions available to approximately 90,000 schools across the country.
BCSD has provided free meals to all students since the spring of 2020.