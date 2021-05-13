Student graduates from CSU at age 17

For many, turning 18 is a milestone that marks the arrival of a new sense of independence. It's the age of no longer needing parental consent, for a collection of activities and legal documents, from getting a new piercing to getting married. Still, most teens remain latched onto the “young” portion of being a young adulthood for many years to come. For Ilia Brodskii, or Eli, who is currently 18, the year brought his first experience with postgraduate life.
Brodskii, who double-majored in math and computer engineering, officially graduated from Charleston Southern University in May of 2020, at the age of 17, but only recently was able to walk across the stage. CSU held an in-person graduation ceremony for the graduating class of 2020, whose graduation was canceled last year due to COVID-19, on Friday, April 30. It was then that Brodskii was able to return to campus for a long adieu graduation ceremony.
For Brodskii, who says that the experience felt magnified as it had been more than a year since being on campus, getting to graduate in person was something that he was very thankful for.
“I am extremely grateful to have gotten the chance to attend an in-person graduation and it was definitely an experience I'm not going to forget,” Brodskii said.
When classes first moved to a virtual platform in March 2020, Brodskii says that things didn't seem too unnatural. He had already taken several online classes and was familiar with managing his time from many years of being homeschooled. Still, the ongoing pandemic eventually began to weigh on him as he worked to complete his final semester of school.
“I get to feel some of the negative impacts of the lockdown like having a harder time concentrating and so forth and I am very glad that the semester ended when it did because at that point, I had started to feel strained and I didn't know how much longer I would be able to keep going,” Brodskii said.
Brodski is not unaccustomed to being ahead of the pace, though. He was homeschooled throughout most of his elementary, middle, and high school years which, Brodskii says, allowed him to complete grades at a faster pace. He started college at age 13 and turned 14 shortly afterward.
“It was sort of a natural progression for me because after taking the SAT there didn't seem to be a point of holding it off,” Brodski said.
Starting college so young didn't come without sacrifices. Just getting to campus was tricky for someone his age, who still wasn't able to get his driver's license until almost completing his degree. Brodskii’s family lived in the Charleston area, though, and drove him to the majority of his classes.
“I think I spent less time on campus than an average student but overall the classes and entire experience felt quite a bit more natural than I could have expected,” Brodski said. “It would be harder because I would have to sort of get there by asking for a ride from my parents or Uber,” Brodskii said.
After Brodskii finished up classes in May 2020, he quickly secured a job as a software engineer working with C3.AI, an IT company based out of California that specializes in integrating AI machines into the workflows of their customers. Obviously, with COVID-19 continuing to surge across the nation, Brodskii was hired on with the company remotely and has been working that way for the past several months. Now, the remote policy is nearing an end in June, and Brodskii is preparing to move to California soon to begin in-person work with the company for the first time.
At the moment, Brodskii says, he plans to see how work in the field goes and then may consider going back to school for his master's or doctorate.
“My advice to college students, and not just to college students, would be not to be afraid to carve out your own path, and just because something hasn't been done before doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't do it. And that has been reinforced in my life many times,” Brodskii said.