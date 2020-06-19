Stratford High Class of 2020 graduation

In a graceful stride, the Stratford High School Class of 2020 proudly made their entrance onto the football field for their graduation ceremony on Friday at W.L. Bonds Stadium.
The procession of 411 students was followed by remarks by Principal Heather Taylor. She congratulated the senior class on their achievements and said she hopes that each one of them will choose a path they are passionate about. She touted the fact that 18 seniors have committed to join the U.S. armed forces and the entire graduating class earned more than $7 million in academic scholarships.
Salutatorian Emma Stockton said while she has dreamed about graduation day for the past four years, much has changed for her personally and for the class as a whole.
“I challenge you to not only change intentionally but change often as you cultivate a life for yourself,” Stockton said.
She thanked the people who helped to shape her into what she is today; her teachers, family and friends, her mother, and her late father.
“Class of 2020 on the first day of the rest of our lives I leave you with this; never run away from change but embrace it,” Stockton said. “Take charge of your life and be a change agent in your own future and never forget to thank those who have changed you.”
Valedictorian Nathan Gergick said while writing his valedictory address, he spent much time reflecting on the tragic killing of George Floyd and what his death has meant for the nation. He said he decided to focus his message on the importance of love.
“As a nation, as a community, and as human beings we must address every individual we interact with with love and kindness,” Gergick said. “Here’s my challenge I am going to make to each and every one of you: from this point on, change the world with love.”
He added that love is gentle but it is powerful.
“Take advantage of this tool that we call love and use it to impact a life, a community or even a nation for the better.”