Steinberg Law Firm adds new lawyer to Summerville office

Steinberg Law Firm announceS the addition of attorney Rachel Igdal to their Summerville office. Rachel will join the construction defect practice area team, representing homeowners, condominium associations, homeowner associations (HOA) and others against builders, general contractors, and sub-contractors.
Rachel has been in practice for over five years in South Carolina. Previously she worked for a construction defense firm, representing builders, contractors, and sub-contractors in cases involving water intrusion, structural deficiencies, framing defects and asphalt/pavement issues. She also has a background in contract review, drafting, breach, and litigation as well as working with HOAs in eviction, enforcement, and small claims cases.
From a very early age, Rachel knew she wanted to be an attorney. Drawn to the fundamental difference between right and wrong, she chose to pursue a legal career so she could advocate on behalf of those in need of guidance and representation throughout the legal process.
Rachel holds a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her JD from the Charleston School of Law. While in law school, Rachel excelled in her practical studies, receiving the CALI Award (highest class grade) in legal analysis and research, and serving as a Teaching Fellow with the Legal Research and Writing Department.
To learn more about Rachel Igdal and all of Steinberg Law’s dedicated team of construction defect and personal injury attorneys, visit https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/attorney/rachel-igdal/