State museum updates operating hours and announces virtual programs

The South Carolina State Museum is revising its operating schedule to better provide a safe environment for guests and staff during the current rise in COVID-19 cases.
Effective Jan. 18 through Feb. 28, the museum will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays each week, and open Wednesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson Jr. 4D Interactive Theater, the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and the Boeing Observatory will also be closed to onsite guests during this time.
“Health and safety is our primary concern,” said State Museum Executive Director, Amy Bartow-Melia. “By making these operational updates, the museum can welcome guests into our spacious galleries while better minimizing potential risks. We also look forward to continuing our efforts to virtually reach out across the state through our popular online programs and other digital resources.”
Face coverings for museum staff and guests will continued to be required, per Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order. The museum will also manage daily visitor capacity levels to facilitate social distancing. For this reason, advance online ticket purchases at scmuseum.org are highly encouraged, but not required.
The State Museum remains committed to its mission to bring entertaining, inspiring and engaging content to our guests on-site and online. In addition to offering four floors of exhibitions to explore, a variety of free virtual programs are also available throughout January and February. Including:
Boeing Observatory Telescope Live Stream – Every Saturday Night via Facebook Live
Museum educators will interact with online viewers as they discuss a different astronomical topic each week while also streaming a live shot of the night sky from the museum’s observatory telescope. We’ll be featuring close-up looks at the Moon, the Orion Nebula and more.
Virtual Storytime: Crafty Jammies – 2nd Tuesday of every month via Zoom
Participants can enjoy a special story time with a featured popular literary character each month and make a craft. Sponsored by Colonial Life. Zoom pre-registration is required via scmuseum.org.
Virtual Planetarium Sky Tour – 2nd and 4th Thursday of every month via Facebook
Planetarium manager, Liz Klimek, takes viewers on a virtual trip through the universe to explore planets, star clusters, constellations and more.
About the South Carolina State Museum
As the state’s largest and most comprehensive museum, the South Carolina State Museum offers a unique, entertaining, and educational experience to visitors throughout its 225,000 square foot facility located in the heart of downtown Columbia’s Congaree Vista.
Located at 301 Gervais St. in Columbia, the State Museum is housed in one of its largest artifacts, an 1894 former textile mill listed on the National Registrar of Historic Places. The museum offers four floors of permanent and changing exhibitions to explore on South Carolina art, science and technology, cultural history, and natural history. Visit scmuseum.org to learn more.