State Lawmakers Push to Name June “Black Lives Matter Month” in South Carolina

State Representative JA Moore (D-Berkeley) will file legislation to name June “Black Lives Matter Month” in South Carolina with co-sponsors Rep. Justin Bamberg (D-Bamberg), Rep. Krystle Matthews (D-Charleston), Rep. Marvin Pendarvis (D-Charleston), and Rep. Kambrell Garvin (D-Richland).
“Given what has happened in our country in recent weeks, this is show a support for the change that is being demanded in the streets,” Rep. Moore said. “This is more than a symbol. This will serve as a reminder of the work that needs to be done so that there will not be more George Floyds or Walter Scotts in the future.”
June is a significant month in US African-American history. It includes these important events:
June 10th, 1794: Richard Allen founded the Bethel African Methodist Church in Philadelphia.
June 1st, 1834: Sojourner Truth began her journey across America preaching about the evils of slavery and the need for women’s rights.
June 5th, 1851: Harriet Beecher Stowe published the first installment of Uncle Tom’s Cabin
June 13th, 1865: 14th Amendment was passed by Congress
June 19th, 1865: Union General Gordon Granger proclaims that all slaves in Texas are free, becoming known as Juneteenth.
June 15th, 1921: Bessie Coleman received her pilot’s license
June 1942: The Congress of Racial Equality in Chicago was founded. They led a sit-in at a Chicago restaurant.