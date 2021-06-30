You have permission to edit this article.
St. Stephen author honored in 2021 indie book awards

St. Stephen author Sophia Alexander has been named by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group as one of the best indie books of 2021. Alexander's book "Silk: Caroline's Story" will be released on June 30.

Alexander's novel is a finalist of the historical fiction category in the 2021 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the world’s largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. The winners and finalists were honored on June 25 during an online Facebook event.

The book is currently available for pre-order wherever books are sold.