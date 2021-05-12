South Carolina Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns

Farmers markets are bursting with vibrant fruits and vegetables as summer continues to approach. Although vital to overall health, healthy foods such as these often come at a steep price. This year, the South Carolina Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which began in 2001, has announced that it will return this summer, as of May 1, to aid with just that.
While low-cost foods may be readily available, Danielle Jones, public information coordinator for SC Department of Social Services, says that they are often high in calories, fat, and sugar. This program allows participants to receive $25 in the form of five checks, five dollars each, to spend at authorized farmers’ market locations. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to those who qualify.
The project plays a pivotal role in providing fresh fruits and vegetables to seniors in 41 counties and its need has been emphasized through COVID-19 as financial resources for many are limited. But Jones says that even before COVID-19, many low-income seniors who live in South Carolina and on fixed incomes struggle to afford the food they need to sustain a healthy lifestyle.
Others face barriers finding transportation to and from market locations. With those in the age range of 65 and older, the health risk of being out in the community has also been heightened throughout the past year.
Jones says that the department hopes that as vaccinations increase throughout the community and risk for the spread of the COVID-19 virus decreases, more qualifying seniors will be able to utilize the program.
To qualify, South Carolina residents must be 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less, or $32,232 for two people. You also have to have a valid driver’s license, or state-issued ID. At the moment, the program is not available for residents of Bamberg, Berkeley, Greenwood, and Laurens Counties. You can apply by visiting the DSS website and completing an online application anytime between May 1 and June 1.