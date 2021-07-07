South Carolina 7 expedition crew sets off for the second year in a row

It was July 2020, when the state was sizzling with familiar summer heat, that Tom Mullikin and a crew of others first set off for the South Carolina Seven expedition.
Following the Palmetto Trail throughout South Carolina, the crew hiked to raise awareness about flood water prevention and resiliency and to highlight seven geographic sights unique to South Carolina.
The journey was far from the first expedition for Mullikin, who serves as chair of the Governor’s S.C. Flood Water Commission. In the past, Mullikin has served as a “National Geographic Expert '' and climbed mountain ranges containing some of the world’s tallest peaks.
Now, a year later, Mullikin has headed back to the trail for a second journey.
“I've spent the last 40 years traveling all over the world. I have summited more than 70 mountains on every continent and had dives in every ocean and I can say now that I have really focused all of my time and attention for the most part on our beautiful South Carolina, that this really is one of the most beautiful places on Earth,” Mullikin said. “Last year we were just astounded by the level of support we got even during COVID-19 people were participating with us virtually,” continued, explaining that each night he and members from the crew would post a video with updates from their journey.
As many as 20,000 people would tune in to view their videos, Mullikin said. The crew plans to continue to engage viewers with videos about daily fun facts, morning trail devotions with Chaplain Mike W. Langston, Ph.D., who will hike the trail with Mullikin, and other videos that they hope will highlight the trail's beauty. This year, Mullikin hopes to also feature sites of historical significance along the way including the Liberty Trail, Blackstock Battlefield, Camden, and Fort Fair Lawn among several others. Videos and other expedition content will be posted to the South Carolina 7 website.
On July 1, Mullikin was headed up to Oconee county to kick off the first hike of the journey. The Palmetto Trail, which has more than 300 miles of hiking, begins in the upstate and takes hikers from "mountain to sea." Each day, the members of the S.C. 7 expedition will once again be walking several miles on the trail.
“He brings awareness to things that we are challenged with every day to build SC state trails and that is hurricanes and flooding and things like that,” said Mary Roe, executive director of the Palmetto Conservation Foundation. “We are very sensitive to the fact that along the trail you can experience erosion, you can lose bridges and boardwalks, and so on.”
Last summer and throughout the past year with COVID-19, Roe says that the trail saw a stark increase in foot traffic as community members searched for safe outdoor activities.
“We saw that some of our popular trails were inundated. People were seeking somewhere safe to go, something to do with the family,” Roe said. “Our phones were ringing off the hook, people wanted to know about the trail. We want to continue to engage those users and to continue to encourage everyone to explore our trials. We have seen a huge increase and we are thankful for that because it really is South Carolina's trail,” Roe said, noting now that communities are beginning to loosen COVID restrictions, she is looking forward to offering more programming and guided hikes on the trail in the fall.
Trails in the Berkeley County area are significant to the Palmetto Trail, Roe explained, because when an upstate weather system comes in and floods those rivers and reservoirs, the overflow of water ultimately ends up traveling downstream onto the trails.
The Swamp Fox Passage, located in the Lowcountry, is the longest passage of the Palmetto Trail and has recently seen renovations to make the passage more accessible.
“Many times in the spring the trail became impassable, so we just completed a significant project with them to build these boardwalks and turnpikes and now it can actually be accessed year-round,” Roe said.
It is those issues of trail erosion and other environmental changes in the state that Mullikin is passionate about creating more conversations about.
“We wanted to hear from people about what they were dealing with with the amplified global climate change and how we could support that and work together to find resiliency strategies,” Mullikin said.
For Mullikin, the expedition is also deeply rooted in a desire to follow God’s calling to protect the Earth. “Scripture talks about the need to protect the Lord's garden in Genesis, what we are doing is inviting people into this conversation.”
Last year, while on the trail, the S.C. 7 expedition's monthlong journey was documented by filmmaker Alex Kreher. The documentary, titled "Higher Ground," will premiere on July 14 at the Newberry Opera House and July 30 at the historic Charleston Visitors Center. Mullikin says the film was also invited for an international premiere in December down in the Patagonia mountains in Chile.
“As someone who has dived in every ocean on earth and many rivers, there's no more beautiful place to dive than the Cooper River right in Berkeley county. It is probably the single best place on Earth to dive for megalodon teeth and other historical artifacts,” Mullikin said, encouraging residents in the community to come out and join the S.C. 7 crew on local hikes. An itinerary of the crew's hikes can be found on the South Carolina 7 website.