SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Berkeley County

Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division announced in a statement sent out on July, 16 that they are investigating an incident in which gunfire was exchanged between a man and a deputy from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
The statement said the deputy encountered the man while responding to a domestic suicide call late in the evening on July, 15. Agents said the man was shot during the confrontation.
The subject was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SLED said there were no other injuries. Such investigations are normal protocol, SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.
In the statement SLED said the agency’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent investigation as timely as possible. The statement said this is an ongoing criminal investigation.
The incident in Berkeley County was the 24th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the second this year involving the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina. SLED said one of those involved the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office