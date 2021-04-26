Shooting death being investigated

The Berkeley County Coroner has released the name of an alleged homicide victim. Coroner George Oliver released the identity an emailed statement on Monday, April 26.
Oliver said it was on Friday, April 23, 2021, 28-year-old Johntay Weathers, was pronounced dead at an area ER after being shot in the Longridge Community of Berkeley County.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, April, 27. The Oliver said the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.