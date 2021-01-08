Sheriff's Office changes to new uniforms

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office upgraded its uniform look with a recent uniform color change.
Deputies are now wearing green-colored uniforms with a new patch design as opposed to the previous blue uniforms.
Sheriff’s deputies proposed the new uniform design back in May of 2020. The uniform color change will allow citizens to easily identify Sheriff’s Office personnel and allow deputies to stand-out from other agencies.
“We want to be seen in everything that we do.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “There are many times where the Sheriff’s Office and our municipal partners are on scene together on a call and our citizens may be confused about which agency a law enforcement officer represents. With the new uniform reveal, it will make it clear to our community who we are.”
The new Sheriff’s Office patch features the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office badge between an American flag and the South Carolina state flag on a black background with gold lettering and outlining.