Several Ribbon cuttings announce new businesses in town

In March 2020, CRAFT Flight Training opened up in Summerville. Only a week later, they were forced to shut down due to COVID-19. Now, along with several other businesses throughout Summerville that have reopened at varying points throughout the past year, they are ready to host ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate the start of business.
As vaccines continue to roll out and life is beginning to look more and more similar to pre-lockdown times, many businesses are taking steps like these celebrations, put on by the chamber of commerce, to get the word out.
Although the ceremony is a bit belated for Jay Aldea and Amanda Aldea, his wife, who co-own CRAFT, alongside Barry Emerson, it allows the business to officially announce its presence to the larger community. CRAFT will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at the training center, located by the Summerville Airport, at 890 Greyback Rd.
“We were shut down for about six weeks across the board, with no one flying, and then we finally reopened it up at the end of April last year using PPE,” Adela said, who was able to reopen after the Federal Aviation Association released that because flying for training was not considered to be flying with passengers, it would be allowed with proper PPE.
CRAFT Flight Training and Simulation is a veteran-owned flight training center, now functioning out of both Summerville and the General Aviation ramp of Charleston International Airport.
Recently, the Summerville location of CRAFT has won a contract where they will provide flight training for the Charleston Southern University flight program, which will serve as the cornerstone of operation for the company. This program allows students at the university to obtain a four-year degree while also coming out of school about six or seven months ahead of most others in terms of required flight hours, which Aldea says, is key in a job where seniority holds a lot of importance.
For this coming fall, the program is expected to have roughly 30 students enrolled. Adela says that the students will be able to use the latest aircraft technology.
Right up until COVID, Adela says there was a pretty high demand for pilots. While COVID-19 has slowed down the flight industry for the time being, Adela is anticipating a big bump in travel once more people are vaccinated.
“Everyone has been saving money for big vacations and such so we are expecting a pretty large bump in travel, which means the demand will be up again. Within the next year and a half we are going to be back at a pilot shortage,” Adela said.
Now, a little over a year later and only a few months away from the start of fall courses with students from CSU, flying on both a local and international level is beginning to pick up.
“What COVID has taught us is if you are relying on the airlines then maybe that's not the best choice,” Adela said.
Uniquely Yours, which will be at 100 S. Main Street, Suite F, located inside the arcade by Hutchinson Square, hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 7. Michelle Whittall and her husband Brandon Whittall, co-store owners of Uniquely Yours, have only recently moved to the Summerville area from New York.
Originally, Whittall started off painting vintage furniture in New York. Over time, the vision has morphed into a store on Main Street, which will feature home decor and gifts.
“We came to Summerville and just kind of fell in love with the downtown area, with the square and all the little shops down here,” Whittall said. “We knew that when we moved down here we were wanting to get that [store] up and going as soon as we could, so we found this little space here and all the stars aligned, it just kind of worked out.”
Although her style is eclectic, Whittall says that she thinks her store will offer something to anyone’s taste.
“I don't like to cornhole myself into one style. Whether you are looking for graduation or birthday or something for you or your house or whatever I hope you will be able to find a little something no matter what. No matter what you like or what your style is,” Whittall said.
Only a little over a mile away from Uniquely Yours, One Nation coffee, located at 398 E fifth North St, has officially celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, May 5.
The newest coffee spot in town is a veteran and law enforcement-owned company that donates funds to a foundation that supports veterans and former law enforcement. The shop offers flavors such as “Tastes like Freedom,” “JB’s Buckshot Blend,” and others that are all roasted within the state.
As businesses throughout the town announce launch of their new stores, with it comes pockets of growth and normalcy in the Summerville area.