Seniors throughout the Lowcountry wont miss the prom this year

Imagine spending years of high school sitting with the undertones of excitement and curiosity about that one big night, where you and your friends get all dressed up, only to have it canceled.
The rite of passage - broadcast to teens through decades of movies and TV show - did not make it easy for Dorchester District 2 officials to announce the cancellation to students this time last year.
A year and thousands of vaccinations later, both DD2 and Berkeley County school district have announced the approval of a prom in the coming months.
DD2 approved plans for prom on April 22. Shortly after, Ashley Ridge High and Fort Dorchester High sent out the information to students and families. A post to Facebook on April 21, via the Summerville High School Facebook page, notified and confirmed to many that the school planned to host a prom.
Throughout the Lowcountry, news of prom getting back into full gear is traveling quickly.
Que the prom proposals and fitting rooms bursting with vibrantly colored gowns. And while students last year certainly missed out on the one-of-a-kind experience that prom provides to high schoolers, the financial revenue ignited from all things prom was also a huge loss for many local businesses that rely on the events for their income.
Linda Behling, from Linda’s Sewing, is one of them. Behling's one-story brick building located off East 7th North Street typically houses more than 15 prom dresses, not to mention many other wedding and bridesmaid dresses, at this point in the year. Right now, Behling says she has worked on maybe a dozen total.
“In normal times, my year would just be a total panic really all year round between proms and weddings and regular clothes to people and all this stuff I never got any slow time until like December holidays,” Behling said.
Last year, everything was going along normally for Behling until all of a sudden, in the middle of March, phones stopped ringing.
It was during that time when restrictions were first set in place, forcing all events in the foreseable future to be canceled. Weddings, proms, and even just the normal alterations typically requested for everyday wear were no longer needed as people transitioned to life in lockdown.
Business was non-existent. Like many others who are self-employed, Behling was relieved to find out that the federal government would incorporate plans to support those avenues of business.
“I was very very relieved ultimately to find that out because I was in a panic as far as income, “ Behling said.
Going into the new year, Behling, like many others, wasn't too sure what to expect. Originally, she was hopeful that business would pick up to normal speed by the fall of 2021. When that didn't happen, she had to make some changes. She began taking customers at the door, with masks on and only briefly chatting with them to know what they needed to alter to the clothes.
“Someone could tell me, ‘I need two inches off my pants’ or whatever without going back (to change clothes),” Behling said.
After receiving both of her vaccine shots in February, Behling decided that on April 1 she would fully reopen for the first time in over a year.
Only a week or so into reopening her doors, customers began flocking to her with the need for fittings as events, such as weddings, that were canceled during the course of the past year are being rescheduled for the coming months. With many of the local high schools growing speedily closer to the night of prom, business is almost back in full swing.
“It actually turns out that right around that time, people started coming out of the woodwork. All kinds of people are calling because the weddings are starting up, bridesmaids and mother of the bride and all that,” Behling said.
So far, Behling says that there hasn't been too much in the way of prom dresses.
Brooke Matthews, principal of Ashley Ridge High School in DD2, said that the prom dates were originally set for all three high schools for sometime in June. However, after DD2 district nurse coordinator Amanda Santamaria noticed that if anyone at the original date of prom were to test positive for COVID-19, everyone who attended the event would have to quarantine for 14 days, forcing them to miss graduation.
“So we pushed it back and all of our dates now are fine, even if kids had to quarantine for 14 days they could still attend graduation. We feel very confident about that,” Matthews said.
One of Behling's customers came in this past week talking about the scramble that many girls are finding themselves in to get everything ready in time for the new date. Not only are they trying to find their dresses, but for many, fittings and alterations are needed as well. Behling says that most alterations take at least two weeks and if things keep going the way they are, then it's going to be three.
There is a lot to juggle for everyone involved in the logistics of prom this year though, even just to make prom a reality, Matthews says that there has been a lot of cooperation between the district high schools. They considered everything, Matthews said, from a normal prom to something outside and finally concluded that they would be able to pull it off.
“There was never a time that we didn't want to do prom for our kids, you know, especially with these seniors not having the opportunity last year to participate. So it was more of just a matter of ‘okay what can we do to make this work,’” Matthews said.
The district put out a survey, before an official prom date was announced, asking students if they would be willing to wear a mask at prom. Matthews says the results came back showing that about 95% of students across all three high schools were willing to comply.
“They know what they have to do to make this happen and they are willing to do it and that's what's exciting. But they also want to follow the rules and that's what's important,” Matthews said.
To lower the capacity numbers, only seniors are allowed to go to the prom this year. However, guest tickets purchased by a senior student still allow for their dates to be in a different grade level. Each student attending prom is required to fill out a COVID-19 Waiver, signed by a parent, before buying any tickets. The waiver acknowledges the risk of potentially getting COVID-19 by attending prom during a global pandemic and outlines the precautions that students must observe while there, including wearing a mask, having pre-entry temperature checks, and maintaining appropriate social distancing.
Although this year's prom may look a little different, students and local businesses are looking forward to the sense of normalcy that it seems to be bringing back into the community.
“I hope things continue but I'm cautious because you know we don't really know what's going to go on with all of these variants. When you look at what is happening in India and Brazil, and if that could spread here then we are going to be in trouble again,” Behling said. “I’m just going to keep taking it one day at a time and if people call for an appointment then I'm going to make the appointments and see what happens over the next few months.”