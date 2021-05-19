Senior at Berkeley High School awarded with Eagle Scout Rank

McKenzie Phillips, a senior at Berkeley High School, was recently awarded the Eagle Scout ranking, which is the highest scout ranking.
According to Boy Scouts of America, only eight percent of scouts earn this ranking.
Phillips became involved in Boy Scouts when he was in first grade, as a Tiger in Cub Scout Pack 743.
“Honestly, whenever I first started, I was just there to hang out with my friends and it was kind of like if I made Eagle, then I made Eagle. But when I got closer to the end, I was also taught to finish what I started, so that's what I did,” Phillips said.
On top of demonstrating the basic principles of the South of Oath and Law, which Boy Scouts take, you also must earn a total of 21 merit badges, take part in a Scoutmaster conference and serve in a position of responsibility within his troop for at least six months, among several other things.
The final step is to host a service project within the community. For Phillips, this took the form of rebuilding a bridge on the Palmetto Trail. Specifically, Phillips and a group of about 15 other scouts repaired a bridge between mile markers 37 and 38 in the Swamp Fox Passage, which is located within Francis Marion National Forest.
“I thought that it would be really helpful because we hike across that a lot. It took about six hours from the time we got there to the time we left,” Phillips said.
As Phillips prepares for his next stage of life, which will be the start of his career in the U.S. Navy, he feels his experience with Boy Scouts over the years will help him. During his time in leadership roles, where he says he often used the EDGE method, which stands for explain, demonstrate, guide, and enable, Phillips has gained an ability to learn as he goes.
“I’ve been in many leadership roles in the troop so we kind of had to learn as we go, so being a mentor to the younger guys will definitely help me going forward,” Phillips said.
To other Boy Scouts out there, working towards an Eagle Scout ranking, Phillips says, stay true to your gut and everything will fall into place like it's supposed to.
On April 26, an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony was held at Pinopolis United Methodist Church, where he served in Boy Scout Troop 743. At that time, he was presented with his Eagle Scout Certificate, award pin, merit badge, neckerchief and slide.