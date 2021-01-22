Scott and Murphy reintroduce FEED Act; Bill allows federal government to pay all costs to states to partner with restaurants and provide food to vulnerable populations

On Friday, Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), announced their intent to re-introduce the FEMA Empowering Essential Deliveries (FEED) Act in the 117th Congress.
Once passed, the bill would allow the Federal government to pay 100 percent of the cost to states and localities so that they can partner with restaurants and nonprofits to prepare nutritious meals for vulnerable populations, such as seniors and underprivileged children.
Scott was joined by Chris Murphy (D-CT), John Cornyn (R-TX), John Boozman (R-AR), Mark Warner (D-VA), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and supported by Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen.
These partnerships are designed to support businesses and small farmers as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.
“The FEED Act is an all-encompassing win for our most vulnerable populations, workers, restaurants, and small farms doing their best to stay afloat during the pandemic,” Scott said. “By opening up a pathway for food producers, restaurants, and non-profits to easily partner with their state and local governments, the FEED Act is proof that good work happens when the private and public sector work together. Many thanks to Chef José Andrés and our bipartisan coalition for coming together to work on commonsense life-changing legislation.”
“COVID-19 has made millions of Americans food insecure and pushed restaurants to the brink of bankruptcy through no fault of their own,” Murphy said. “It’s up to Congress and President Biden to get them the assistance they need to get out of this hell. That’s why I’m teaming up with my colleague Senator Scott to introduce the FEED Act, which provides funding for restaurants and nonprofits to feed Americans struggling as a result of the pandemic. No one should be food insecure in this country and helping families get back on their feet should be a top priority in the coming months.”
“Today, we have in front of us a major opportunity to meet head-on two crises that have been going on throughout the pandemic, mostly out of sight: a serious increase in the number of hungry Americans, and the loss of hundreds of thousands of restaurants and millions of restaurant jobs,” said Chef José Andrés with the World Central Kitchen. “With the FEED Act we have a win-win solution: the federal government will start working hand-in-hand with cities and states to keep restaurants working and communities fed. We know that this model works – we’ve seen it work in Charleston, in New Haven, and hundreds of other cities around the country – and can take it nationwide with the support of Senators Scott, Murphy, and their colleagues in the Senate.
“This legislation would be a game changer for restaurants, farmers, and families in need,” Graham said. “This is an important step in keeping food on the table and workers paid as we rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic. I am hopeful this bill will move through the Senate in a timely manner so we can provide much-needed relief to thousands of Americans.”
“During the pandemic, the number of Texans in need has strained the capacity of food banks while restaurants and farmers have struggled to stay in business,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This legislation would allow farmers to work directly with nonprofits and restaurants to help senior citizens, families, and the unemployed access healthy meals.”
“We are in the midst of another COVID-19 surge which is adding to the economic anxieties Americans have faced from the onset of this crisis. Right at the top of those concerns, for far too many Americans, is hunger insecurity. A record number of families are struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic,” said Sen. Boozman (R-AR). “As co-chair of the Senate Hunger Caucus, I am confident the FEED Act can help address this concern. This approach will help us reach those in need, while keeping restaurants open and ensuring farmers have a market for their commodities and livestock. I appreciate the leadership of Senators Scott and Murphy, as well as the advocacy of Chef José Andrés, and look forward to working them so we can put this plan into motion.”
The FEMA Empowering Essential Deliveries (FEED) Act aims to provide nutritious meals to people in need in response to the Coronavirus crisis.
The bill waives section 403(b) and 503(a) of the Stafford Act, which allows for FEMA to cover the cost of emergency and disaster related expenses.
Under this legislation, the Federal government would cover 100 percent of the cost of disaster-related expenses, instead of the typical 75 percent.
This would eliminate any state costs during the COVID-19 crisis and allow more states to take a proactive approach to distributing meals and providing more financial relief to restaurants. You can CLICK HERE to read the text of the FEED Act.
Earlier this month, the House of Representatives filed a companion bill. Representatives Mike Thompson (D-CA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), and Rodney Davis (R-IL) were all cosponsors.