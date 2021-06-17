SCDOT plans work on dangerous stretch in Berkeley County

It’s a 10-mile stretch in the Cross area of Berkeley County and it caught the attention of the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s, Rural Road Safety Program.
The program started in 2017 as part of the gas tax increase, aimed at raising money to fix aging state roads.
The Rural Roads Safety Program’s study identified 1,300 miles of dangerous, veins of road spread out all over South Carolina. “That thirteen hundred miles represents the worst of the worst in the state for, run off the road crashes,” said Bryan Jones, Program Manager for SCDOT’s Rural Roads Safety Program.
Combined, all of that bad road would reach from Charleston, SC to Austin, TX. The SCDOT found that the stretch in Cross, along Old Highway 6, ranks as the fifth most dangerous out of all of them. In the five- year period studied, there were 104 total crashes, but it is also the types of incidents that got the DOT’s attention.
“There were 57 run off the road crashes and out of those, in that crash data, there were 18 fatal and severe injury crashes for that five-year period,” said Jones.
The SCDOT is now planning the fix. The agency held a public meeting at the Cross Community Center on June 15, to show what they plan to do and get some feedback from attendees.
“They found our conversations overwhelmingly positive about the project and they were thankful for the improvements that we were proposing,” he said. The Public Comment period through SCDOT’s website started on June 1, and will end on June 30, 2021.
The proposed project involves work to the 10-mile section of rural Highway 6 from County Line Road ending near Short Cut Road. The project will involve providing resurfacing, edge line and centerline rumble strips, improved pavement markings, improved signing, paved shoulders and guardrails.
Because it’s such a long piece of road, there’s still a lot of work to do before any dirt can be turned and the public begins to see actual changes to the road. The environmental impact protocols and right-of- way acquisitions are all common parts for the process and those efforts will take some time.
“There is about 50 individual property owners that we’ll need to talk to for little slivers of right-of-way but that process will take sometimes up to 12-months to go through and negotiate everything,” said Jones.
The SCDOT estimates crews can get started on the work sometime in late spring or early summer in 2023.