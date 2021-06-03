SCDNR announces 2020 deer harvest tally

In an emailed news released the results of the 2020 Deer Hunter survey conducted by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) shows that the statewide harvest of deer increased by 2.4 percent last season.
The harvest was comprised of an estimated 107,212 bucks and 90,681 does, which made up a total harvest of 197,893 deer, up slightly from the 193,073 estimated harvested in 2019, according to Charles Ruth, SCDNR Big Game Program coordinator.
SCDNR said between 2002 and 2015, the deer population in the state trended down, with the overall reduction in harvest likely caused by a number of factors, including; habitat change, a long-term drought, two decades of aggressive antlerless deer harvest, and the complete colonization of the state by coyotes and their impact on fawn survival.
Since 2016 the state's deer harvest has increased, possibly as a result of declining coyote densities. The fall of 2020 was the fourth season of the “all deer” tagging system and statewide limit on antlered deer.
“Prior to the tagging program,” Ruth said, “increases in harvest were normally the result of increases in the buck harvest or a more equal increase in buck and doe harvest. This disproportionate harvest may be indicative of the new buck limit having the desired effect of decreasing pressure on bucks and increasing the harvest of does. It will likely take a few years for this to become clearer.”
Top counties for harvest in 2020 included Anderson, Spartanburg, and Saluda in the Piedmont, and Bamberg and Orangeburg in the coastal plain, with each of these counties exhibiting harvest rates of more than 13 deer per square mile, which Ruth said should be considered extraordinary. Although the harvest is lower now compared with its peak some years ago, South Carolina still ranks near the top among Southeastern states in harvest per unit area.
Locally in 2020, Berkeley County had 6,220 total deer harvested, Charleston County had 4,092 taken. Both counties had roughly the same percentage taken in 2019. But Dorchester County dropped 15 percent from 2019 with 4,325 deer harvested.
Other survey statistics from SCDNR show that about 134,675 South Carolina residents and 15,488 non-residents deer hunted in the state in 2020. Deer hunters reported an overall success rate of 69 percent. About $200 million in direct retail sales is related to deer hunting in South Carolina annually.