Santee Cooper to begin controlled spilling at Santee Dam

Heavy precipitation throughout the area and in the watershed feeding the Santee Cooper Lakes has increased inflows to the Santee Cooper Lakes system.
To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper will begin a controlled spilling operation on today (Feb. 17) at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.
The flow will begin at noon at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River and will continue until further notice.
Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure.
Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes. Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.
