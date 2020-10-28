S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases Lifeboat Job information

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Seventh Round of Lifeboat Jobs
This week’s Lifeboat Jobs are focusing on the Support and Customer Service Industry. For a brief review,
our Labor Market Information (LMI) team captured and evaluated more than 45,000, non-seasonally
adjusted*, job postings in South Carolina to identity the most available jobs in South Carolina.
“This week’s three Lifeboat Jobs are all expected to have industry growth in the next decade, ranging
from 3-percent to more than 11-percent. There are minimal education requirements to step into these
roles immediately and could allow you to maintain comparable pay to the position you were previously
employed in. Minimizing an employment gap should be considered in your decision-making right now
because a long gap between jobs can bring challenges when you rejoin the workforce. Ultimately these
Lifeboat Jobs can offer financial stability while we weather this economic storm,” states Labor Market
Information/Business Intelligence Division Director, Brian Nottingham.
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Support and Customer Service Industry, including potential
career paths as a Customer Service Representative, Security Guards, and Secretaries and Administrative
Assistants, visit here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last
week’s Lifeboat Jobs in the Information and Computer Science Industry, you can find out more
information on the same link listed above. Graphics will be updated each week to highlight a new
industry.
Good news! We have added one more bonus week for our Lifeboat Jobs campaign! Our final week will
focus on the Construction Industry.