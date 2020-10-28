S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases Lifeboat Job information

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Third Round of Lifeboat Jobs
Week 3 of Lifeboat Jobs is here and this week we’re focusing on in-demand positions in the
Healthcare industry. If you’ve missed the first two weeks of Lifeboat Jobs, our Labor Market
Information (LMI) team scoured through more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job postings
in South Carolina to pinpoint the jobs and industries experiencing a deficit in workers. That deficit
will equate to opportunities for those who have found their professional lives disrupted due to
COVID-19.
“Sometimes in these moments where we are forced to pause and re-evaluate, it could be the
perfect time to consider looking at certifications and degrees that could leverage you onto a new
path with high paying opportunities. The pandemic has without a doubt disrupted so many
industries, including the healthcare industry. In this week’s Lifeboat Jobs, not all of them will require
additional education or certifications, but some will. We wanted to provide roles you can step into
immediately or within a short period of time. Healthcare workers are critical for our state and we
hope focusing on the opportunities available right now, can bring some hope to people out there
who are searching for it,” states Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division Director,
Brian Nottingham.
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Healthcare industry, including potential career paths as
a licensed practical nurse, vocational nurse, registered nurse (RN), nursing assistant, medical or
health service manager, visit here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources.
If you missed last week’s Lifeboat Jobs in the Retail Trade industry, you can find out more
information on the same link listed above. Graphics will be updated each week to highlight a new
industry.
Next week, we will be exploring in-demand Lifeboat Jobs in the Transportation and Logistics. The
weeks after will focus on Manufacturing, Information and Computer Science and Support/Customer
Service.