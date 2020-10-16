S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases Lifeboat Job information

One of the first industries to close their doors due to COVID-19 also happened to be one of the state’s largest employers, the hospitality and accommodation industry. Now, as businesses continue to reopen with measured health protocols, there’s no surprise this industry is in-demand and ready to hire.
DEW’s Labor Market Information (LMI) team has pulled and analyzed data from more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted, job postings in the state to identify the most in-demand industries and jobs available right now.
“We wanted to provide real-time, practical information that someone can run with and begin earning a paycheck almost immediately. If someone has experience in the hospitality or accommodation industry, they already have the skills needed to step into these roles right now. While they’re in these positions, new skills they learn can help propel them into a higher-paying job once the economy fully rebounds. We know the need for financial stability is something a lot of people are searching for right now and we really hope that highlighting in-demand occupations can be helpful for jobseekers,” said Brian Nottingham, DEW’s Director of the LMI/Business Intelligence Division.
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for Hospitality/Accommodation industry, including potential career paths for waiters, waitresses, food service manager, lifeguards and more, visit here:
https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources