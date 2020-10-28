You have permission to edit this article.
S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases Lifeboat Job information

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Eighth Round of Lifeboat Jobs

This week’s Lifeboat Jobs are in the Construction Industry. For a brief recap, our Labor Market

Information (LMI) team captured and evaluated more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job

postings in South Carolina to identity the most available jobs in South Carolina.

“The construction industry brings our Lifeboat Jobs segment to a close. We do hope South Carolinians

have found this resource to be helpful as they consider new employment opportunities as a bridge to

financial stability during this pandemic. Someone who is hardworking can move from Laborer, to

Foreman, to Construction Manager: if they have the capacity and willingness to learn new skills. We

anticipate these Lifeboat Job Occupations within the Construction Industry Sector will grow 11% to 16%

over the next decade. Some of the skilled trade workforce opportunities do require additional

certifications or on-the job training, but if you enjoy using your hands to create, build, fix, or improve

then this is the industry to consider,” states Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division

Director, Brian Nottingham.

To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Construction Industry, including potential career paths as a

Construction Laborer, Electrician, Heating and Air Conditioning Mechanic or Construction Manager, visit

here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat

Jobs in the Support and Customer Service Industry, you can find out more information on the same link

listed above.