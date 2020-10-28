S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases Lifeboat Job information

S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Releases Eighth Round of Lifeboat Jobs
This week’s Lifeboat Jobs are in the Construction Industry. For a brief recap, our Labor Market
Information (LMI) team captured and evaluated more than 45,000, non-seasonally adjusted*, job
postings in South Carolina to identity the most available jobs in South Carolina.
“The construction industry brings our Lifeboat Jobs segment to a close. We do hope South Carolinians
have found this resource to be helpful as they consider new employment opportunities as a bridge to
financial stability during this pandemic. Someone who is hardworking can move from Laborer, to
Foreman, to Construction Manager: if they have the capacity and willingness to learn new skills. We
anticipate these Lifeboat Job Occupations within the Construction Industry Sector will grow 11% to 16%
over the next decade. Some of the skilled trade workforce opportunities do require additional
certifications or on-the job training, but if you enjoy using your hands to create, build, fix, or improve
then this is the industry to consider,” states Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division
Director, Brian Nottingham.
To explore this week’s Lifeboat Jobs for the Construction Industry, including potential career paths as a
Construction Laborer, Electrician, Heating and Air Conditioning Mechanic or Construction Manager, visit
here: https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/find-a-job/job-search-resources. If you missed last week’s Lifeboat
Jobs in the Support and Customer Service Industry, you can find out more information on the same link
listed above.