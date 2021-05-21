RV sales hot new retail coming to Berkeley County

Recreational Vehicles (RVs) of all shapes and sizes are selling big all over the country. There are some options locally and it looks like more RV retail options will be coming.
Recently a large RV retailer purchased 15 acres of land in Berkeley County on Treeland Drive. No word yet on how big of an operation it will be but there is a sizable chunk of land of being cleared.
There will be more to choose from for a travel starved population and people are as hungry as ever for RVs and campers. From small, teardrop shaped campers and travel trailers to large motor homes they are selling and selling fast.
“The demand is definitely outweighing the production capabilities especially with all the shortages, said Shain Davis General, Manager at Berkeley Outdoors. “We saw an increase around March or April of last year. We sold out of our inventory relatively quick once people started getting out again.”
While people being pent-up during the pandemic did help sales the popularity has been climbing for over a decade. Camperfaqs.com that uses data from the RV Dealers Association and other trade associations shows South Carolina had $41 million in RV sales in 2017.
But in the short term the prices are going up faster than in previous years. In some areas more than others. The local area hasn’t been hit too hard yet.
“We’ve probably seen a five to 10 percent increase that’s a pass down from the manufacturer,” said Davis. “Aluminum prices are going up and the lack and so is the availability of products, so they are having to, you know, source from different areas. It’s increasing their cost of production so their passing it over to us.”
While new motor homes could cost well into six-figures smaller campers can start around $15,000 and larger travel trailers will start at about $20 to $25,000. A lot of customers are willing to look at used campers but like used cars at the moment, affordable options are hard to come by.
“The used inventory is typically what customers are looking at first, that’s usually where they start,” he said. “Our used inventory doesn’t stay on the lot very long.”
With all the popularity and after being in business for just three years, is Davis worried that more and larger RV retail businesses will come and oversaturate the market? Not really—he said there is plenty to go-round.
“We’re a local dealer, we’re not a national brand, we’re not a franchise. I think for the most part people want to deal with local independent dealers,” he said. “Competition is good.”