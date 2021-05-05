Rotary Club honors local First Responders and Community Heroes

The Rotary Club of Summerville honored many of Summerville and Dorchester County's first responders and Community heroes during a luncheon on Wednesday, April 21.
Typically, the annual event recognizes an individual's service within the community through their work at the Summerville Police Department, the Summerville Fire Department, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department, Dorchester County Fire and Rescue, and Dorchester County EMS departments. This year, members of the club decided to switch it up.
After a challenging year that has forced many workers throughout these departments into working longer hours with more difficult circumstances, the Summerville club chose to celebrate each department as a whole and all that they have done to serve the local community.
At the event, Chief Richard Waring and Captain Jen Jaggars accepted the award for the Summerville Fire Department. Chief Deputy Sam Richardson accepted the award for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department. Chief Tres Atkinson and Deputy Chief Malcom Burns accepted the award for the Dorchester County Fire and Rescue. Director Brian Watts and recently retired director Doug Warren accepted the award for the Dorchester County EMS. SPD Chief Doug Wright and recently retired former Police Chief Jon Rogers accepted the award for the Summerville Police Department.
Both Jon Rogers, who served 22 years with the Summerville Police Department, and Doug Warren, who served 22 years with the Dorchester County EMS were recognized with Lifetime Achievement awards for their long-term leadership and service to the community.
The event also recognized Community Heroes which included Jeff Taylor, CEO of Summerville Medical Center, Joe Pye, Superintendent of Dorchester District 2, Mario Formisano, Interim Deputy Administrator and Director of Public Safety OEM, and Ricky Waring, Mayor of Summerville.