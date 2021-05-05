Root of Soul:J19th Fest will celebrate Emancipation Day

You are clasping onto a plate perfectly filled with an array of blue crab legs, doused in garlic, while Ranky Tanky plays only 200 feet away. Maybe your even eyeing a fried peach cobbler or deep fried honey bun, from a food truck for dessert. Either way, you're content. It's June 19 and celebration is in the air.
After a year of little to no large social events, a weekend long festival, Root of Soul: J19th Fest, is coming to the Lowcounty. During the weekend of June 18-19, the Exchange Park in Ladson is going to be transformed into a COVID-19 conscious celebration of the Junetenth holiday.
Tory Liferidge, a pastor at Grace Reformed Episcopal Church in Moncks Corner, and director of Grace Impact Development Center, is working with others in the local community to prepare for the upcoming festival.
The main focus of the event is celebrating the Juneteenth holiday, also known as Freedom Day, to honor the emancipation of African Americans from enslavement. The festival was born of a growing need to celebrate African American heritage and history in the Lowcountry, a place that is historically deeply rooted in slavery and was the largest slave port in the country at one point.
“This has been a journey of faith for the most part, based on a vision that we have for our community to be able to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday in a special way,” Liferidge said. “I think a lot of communities want to have a cultural celebration, so we just saw everything converging into this great opportunity, even amid the pandemic.”
In June, the main headliners at the festival are performers ranging from Grammy award-winning Ranky Tanky, which is from the local community to performers from New York, Atlanta, Chicago. There will also be interactive activities, soul food, dancing, and discussions.
Already, Liferidge says that they are being contacted by groups that are organizing trips from Florida, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Alabama to be part of the celebration.
There is also a lot of interest within the local community, Liferidge says, especially with the spoken word segment featuring poet Courtnay Nichols, and other South Carolinian performers such as DJ B-Lord. Both have huge local and statewide followings as well as some of the gospel and other local artists that will be part of the festival.
As the grand opening of the International African American museum is set to open in Charleston next year, Liferidge is hopeful that the timing of the festival will spur a larger interest both locally and nationally and grow the focus on African American tourism in the coming years.
For Liferidge, constructing the details of the soon-to-come festival has all come to fruition with a long-term goal to better serve the surrounding community. Liferidge hopes that the festival will act as an economic engine in Berkeley county that, in return, will pour resources back into the nonprofits scattered throughout the area.
This is essentially the overall hope for GIDC as well, who is the organizer of the event. They are a nonprofit that supports the rural Berkeley County community.
A lot of times, this looks like hosting school supply drives, college prep classes, lunch programs and technology classes.
“Right now most of our programming is done through our community center in Moncks Corner so we focus on developing supplemental educational opportunities, senior programming, financial literacy, you know all types of programming to empower people and communities,” Liferidge said.
For information regarding performances, the event schedule or purchasing tickets, visit the rootofsoulfestival.com.
Q&A
With so much racial inequality still prevalent, how do you hope this festival kind of approaches the subject directly?
Well, one of the things that if you look at what undergirds a lot of what's happening in the larger society, there has been a need for spaces to celebrate African American culture and pride. What we are hoping is that this gives us the chance to not only do it in our local community but also because this festival is open to all, it gives other cultures and communities a chance to come and learn and be a part of this festive celebration.
What COVID precautions will the festival be observing?
We are following all of the mandated guidelines. That's one of the reasons why we targeted the Exchange Park because of the massive outdoor space so everyone will have the chance to spread out. We are structuring it such that we will provide coverage for everything going on so we can utilize all aspects of the grounds. (We want) everyone to feel safe and distant so we have all of our vendors following the preset protocol. We'll have sanitizing stations and any indoor spaces we will limit so we are doing everything possible to make sure that everybody has a safe and comfortable time at the festival.
From a future-focused lens, what do you think the festival could look like as it continues to grow over the years?
Our vision in the model that we see is similar to the Essence Festival in New Orleans. When you think about what the Flowertown Festival does for the Summerville YMCA, or the what Coastal Carolina Fair does for the Exchange Club, our hope is that our festival does the same thing for our nonprofit and gives us the same capacity to service so many other smaller nonprofits, small businesses, and rural communities throughout the Lowcountry.