Results in Berkeley County races roll in

Nancy Mace falling behind; Lindsey Graham surges in early count. still waiting on Goose Creek results.

  • Updated
Count begins on historic election
Candidates and their supporters campaign into the early evening in downtown Summerville and the rest of the area.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story.

RESULTS

Total South Carolina precincts reporting: 33/2,263

President and Vice President (Vote For 1)

Total South Carolina counties reporting: 11%

(GRN) Howie Hawkins | Angela Walker, 884

(REP) Donald J Trump | Michael R Pence, 185,102

(ALN) Roque Rocky De La Fuente | Darcy G Richardson, 254

(LIB) Jo Jorgensen | Jeremy Spike Cohen, 2,961

(DEM) Joseph R Biden | Kamala D Harri, 153,492

U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)

Counties Reporting: 20%

(C) Bill Bledsoe, 6,342

(R) Lindsey Graham, 264,116

(D) Jaime Harrison, 211,271

U.S. House of Rep., District 1 (Vote For 1)

(R) Nancy Mace, 32,930

(D) Joe Cunningham, 36,794

U.S. House of Representatives, District 6 (Vote For 1)

(C) Mark Hackett

(R) John McCollum

(D) James E Jim Clyburn

State Senate, District 32 (Vote For 1)

(R) David Ellison

(D) Ronnie A Sabb

State Senate, District 37 (Vote For 1)

(R) Larry Grooms

(L) Steve French

(D) Kathryn B Whitaker

State Senate, District 38 (Vote For 1)

(R) Sean Bennett

(D) John Lowe

State Senate, District 39 (Vote For 1)

(R) Tom Connor

(D) Vernon Stephens

State Senate, District 44 (Vote For 1)

(R) Brian Adams

(D) Debbie Chatman Bryant

State House of Representatives, District 15 (Vote For 1)

(R) Samuel Rivers Jr

(D) JA Moore

State House of Representatives, District 97 (Vote For 1)

(R) Mandy W Kimmons

(D) Ronee De Canio

State House of Representatives, District 99 (Vote For 1)

(R) Mark Smith

(D) Jen Gibson

State House of Representatives, District 117 (Vote For 1)

(R) Jordan Pace

(D) Krystle Matthews

Solicitor, Circuit 9 (Vote For 1)

(R) Scarlett A Wilson

(D) Ben Pogue

Berkeley County Schools Board District 1 (Vote For 1)

Michael Ramsey (I)

Brent Stone

Berkeley County Schools Board District 3 (Vote For 1)

Elaine Barnett

Laura Kelly (I)

Sean McCawley

Crystal S Wigfall

Berkeley County School Board District 5 (Vote For 1)

David W Barrow (I)

Joshua Hollington

Gerald Stinson

Berkeley County School Board District 7 (Vote For 1)

Yvonne M Bradley (I)

Kelly Marone

Ralph Prioleau Jr

Berkeley County Schools Board District 9 (Vote For 1)

Michael Bagley

Ann Conder (I)

Kirstin Tanner

City Council City of Goose Creek (Vote For 3)

Jeremy Barclay

Kevin Condon

Hannah Cox

Melissa C Enos

Gayla McSwain

City Council City of Hanahan (Vote For 3)

Ken Boggs

Jeff Chandler

Mike Dyson

Town Council Town of St. Stephen (Vote For 3)

Robbie Ballentine

Louis Brown

Byron N McKelvey

Winston D Williams

General Obligation Bonds (Vote For 1)

In favor of the question

Opposed to the question