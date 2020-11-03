Results in Berkeley County races roll in

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a developing story. Stay with journalscene.com as results become available from national, state and local reporting agencies. CLICK HERE to receive breaking news alerts.
RESULTS
Total South Carolina precincts reporting: 33/2,263
President and Vice President (Vote For 1)
Total South Carolina counties reporting: 11%
(GRN) Howie Hawkins | Angela Walker, 884
(REP) Donald J Trump | Michael R Pence, 185,102
(ALN) Roque Rocky De La Fuente | Darcy G Richardson, 254
(LIB) Jo Jorgensen | Jeremy Spike Cohen, 2,961
(DEM) Joseph R Biden | Kamala D Harri, 153,492
U.S. Senate (Vote For 1)
Counties Reporting: 20%
(C) Bill Bledsoe, 6,342
(R) Lindsey Graham, 264,116
(D) Jaime Harrison, 211,271
U.S. House of Rep., District 1 (Vote For 1)
(R) Nancy Mace, 32,930
(D) Joe Cunningham, 36,794
U.S. House of Representatives, District 6 (Vote For 1)
(C) Mark Hackett
(R) John McCollum
(D) James E Jim Clyburn
State Senate, District 32 (Vote For 1)
(R) David Ellison
(D) Ronnie A Sabb
State Senate, District 37 (Vote For 1)
(R) Larry Grooms
(L) Steve French
(D) Kathryn B Whitaker
State Senate, District 38 (Vote For 1)
(R) Sean Bennett
(D) John Lowe
State Senate, District 39 (Vote For 1)
(R) Tom Connor
(D) Vernon Stephens
State Senate, District 44 (Vote For 1)
(R) Brian Adams
(D) Debbie Chatman Bryant
State House of Representatives, District 15 (Vote For 1)
(R) Samuel Rivers Jr
(D) JA Moore
State House of Representatives, District 97 (Vote For 1)
(R) Mandy W Kimmons
(D) Ronee De Canio
State House of Representatives, District 99 (Vote For 1)
(R) Mark Smith
(D) Jen Gibson
State House of Representatives, District 117 (Vote For 1)
(R) Jordan Pace
(D) Krystle Matthews
Solicitor, Circuit 9 (Vote For 1)
(R) Scarlett A Wilson
(D) Ben Pogue
Berkeley County Schools Board District 1 (Vote For 1)
Michael Ramsey (I)
Brent Stone
Berkeley County Schools Board District 3 (Vote For 1)
Elaine Barnett
Laura Kelly (I)
Sean McCawley
Crystal S Wigfall
Berkeley County School Board District 5 (Vote For 1)
David W Barrow (I)
Joshua Hollington
Gerald Stinson
Berkeley County School Board District 7 (Vote For 1)
Yvonne M Bradley (I)
Kelly Marone
Ralph Prioleau Jr
Berkeley County Schools Board District 9 (Vote For 1)
Michael Bagley
Ann Conder (I)
Kirstin Tanner
City Council City of Goose Creek (Vote For 3)
Jeremy Barclay
Kevin Condon
Hannah Cox
Melissa C Enos
Gayla McSwain
City Council City of Hanahan (Vote For 3)
Ken Boggs
Jeff Chandler
Mike Dyson
Town Council Town of St. Stephen (Vote For 3)
Robbie Ballentine
Louis Brown
Byron N McKelvey
Winston D Williams
General Obligation Bonds (Vote For 1)
In favor of the question
Opposed to the question