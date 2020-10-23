Report: Berkeley County has more people working but not as many as last year

Berkeley County saw a slight decrease in the number of people working during the last month, according to the most recent unemployment estimates provided by South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce.
During the month of September, the most recent month for which data is available, 317 people lost jobs in Berkeley County. Still, that number reflects an improvement of the unemployment rate during that same period. From August to September the jobless rated went from 6.3 percent to 4.4 percent. The unemployment rate still has a lot of ground to make up from a year ago when the jobless rate stood at 1.8 percent.
A shrinking of the workforce also contributed to the data. From August to September the county had 102,998 people in the labor pool in Berkeley County, that's a decrease of 2,427 workers from the previous period, and also a decrease of 1,293 workers from September 2019.
Neighboring Dorchester County told a similar story with the workforce dropping from 79,410 in August to 77,558 in September for a loss of 1,852 people eligible for work. Comparing that to a year ago, Dorchester County still lost workers but only 722 from September 2019.
Still, Dorchester County's unemployment percentage decreased from 6.5 in August to 4.6 in September. A year ago, Dorchester County's unemployment rate stood at 1.7 percent, which was among the best reporting counties in the state.
Statewide the August to September workforce totals went from 2,421,059 to 2,390,306, a decrease of 30,753 eligible workers. A year ago at the same time, the workforce statewide had 2,380,292, which is a September 2019 to September 2020 increase of 10,014 eligible workers. Also, the state saw its unemployment rate improve from 6.4 percent in August to 5.1 percent in September, according to the DEW report.
“September’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.1 percent is an impressive decline from last month’s revised estimate of 6.4 percent," said Dan Ellzey, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce's executive director. "However, what our agency is hearing from the business community is the urgent need for workers. While we know a lot of businesses suffered layoffs during the pandemic, industries have ramped back up and several are experiencing a boom.”
Ellzey said a study of labor pool behavior is promising.
“We see this demand demonstrated each week in the open air and drive thru job fairs that are being held statewide, Ellzey said. "Earlier this month, 46 jobseekers were hired on the spot after interviewing at one job fair in the PeeDee region.”
Ellzey said DEW urges anyone without work to go to jobs.scworks.org, where they can search through tens of thousands of jobs or visit scworks.org to find a nearby SC Works center to explore the resources available in their local area.
"The SC Works consultants have relationships with employers and are tapped into the labor market," Ellzey said. "They can help individuals rewrite a resume, practice for interviews, search for jobs, prep for work – the whole deal. It’s really quite impressive, and it’s all free to jobseekers."
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 8.4 percent in August to 7.9 percent in September.
Statewide, industries reporting gains were Leisure and Hospitality (+8,200); Other Services (+7,300); Professional and Business Services (+4,900); Manufacturing (+3,600); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+1,500); Financial Activities (+600); Construction and Information (+300), respectively.
Decreases were noticed in the Government (-2,600) industry.
“People who are looking for employment are finding work, Ellzey said. "And now is the time to secure one of these in-demand jobs because South Carolina needs people in the workforce. If individuals have stopped looking for work because they believe businesses are closed or not hiring, let me assure you that is not the case. We are working with employers all over the state who need employees now more than ever."
The DEW September report showed that from September 2019 to September 2020, South Carolina’s economy lost 79,600 seasonally adjusted, nonfarm jobs.
The Employment Statistics Survey: is a monthly survey of about 40,000 employers, which yields estimates of nonagricultural wage and salary employment, hours, and earnings by industry.
Seasonal adjustment removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year (i.e. tourist-related hiring and school closings in the summer). These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in data over time.