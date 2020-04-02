Recreation in the era of social distancing

Recreation professionals have ventured bravely into a new world of virtual engagement. As the worsening COVID-19 pandemic shutters facilities, programs and even parks, experts have developed innovative new ways to help people exercise from home. But their mission is about more than simply maintaining physical fitness.
“Our goal is to bring joy into the households right now,” said Becky Ellison, recreation director for the Town of Moncks Corner.
Ellison recently created a Moncks Corner Recreation Facebook page and has posted daily activities for families to do from home. Her scheduled posts include videos of soccer and baseball drills, art classes, Zumba classes, and motivational messages. The posts are also meant to help community members remember that this scary time will soon pass.
“We wanted to provide something with positive energy and positive interactions,” Ellison said. “Because really; that is what recreation does- it allows you to get out and enjoy what is around you.”
Ellison said there are so many things that families can do from their own front yard and she wants to provide as many resources as possible.
If the novel coronavirus had not become a reality, then opening ceremonies for the spring season would be taking place now. Children would be practicing for their first games of baseball, soccer and flag football.
“Normally on April 1, we are wide open,” Ellison said. “This was really our record year, we had 827 registrants for our spring sports.”
Ellison said while the pandemic has paused the spring season, it is not completely counted out. She hopes to have it up and running a little later in the spring.
“Now it’s just a waiting game and hopefully people will adhere to Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders so we can slow the spread of the coronavirus,” Ellison said.
In Goose Creek, Recreation Director TJ Rostin also hopes the spring season sports can be salvaged but he knows there are no guarantees during this unprecedented time.
“We’re in a profession where everything we do requires a congregation of people so we are really handcuffed right now,” Rostin said.
He recently posted a video on Facebook that featured his daughter, Kayla, demonstrating soccer drills. After one day the video already had thousands of views.
Gymnastics coaches Brittany LaRoche and Jaime Barnes are putting together weekly tutorials for viewers to practice gymnastics in their own homes.
Rostin said he hopes these short videos highlighting soccer, baseball, softball and gymnastics will encourage community members to spend at least 20 minutes a day or more being physically active.
For preschoolers who would otherwise be enrolled in the city’s recreation programs, Rostin said materials are being emailed to parents so that children of every age have the resources they need to engage in fun, educational activities.