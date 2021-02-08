Radiation oncology center opening in Berkeley County

Roper St. Francis Healthcare is bringing cancer services closer to residents in Berkeley and Dorchester counties by opening a new Radiation Oncology unit on the campus of Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital.
The 8,200-square-foot unit is the only radiation oncology center in growing Berkeley County and offers a TrueBeam Linear Accelerator that delivers image-guided stereotactic radiosurgery and radiotherapy with high precision to treat cancer.
Up to 30 patients a day can be treated at the Radiation Oncology Unit which also offers pastoral care, nutritional advice and a licensed social worker offering various social services such as help getting to and from appointments. The unit’s first patients will be seen Feb. 17.
The unit features an open and spacious floorplan with warm colors where patients can find privacy and loved ones and caregivers can wait comfortably.
“The unit’s greatest attribute is our extraordinary healthcare team,” said Radiation Therapy Manager Jacqueline Dioses. “Our staff will make up for anybody’s tough day. They’re just awesome.”
The Radiation Oncology Unit is in the Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital Medical Office Building, which opened in December 2018 and offers a variety of specialists and outpatient services. Roper St. Francis Cancer Care is the Lowcountry’s leading healthcare provider of adult cancers and provides expert diagnosis and treatment for many different types of cancer beginning at diagnosis and continuing through treatment and survivorship.