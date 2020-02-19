Publisher's Note: More content coming

The age of digital news has changed the way our readers get their local headlines here in Summerville. The days of waiting for the paper to appear on your front porch to read breaking news are long gone. Readers now see news, sports, business and other important stories as they happen almost in real time — or as fast as our reporters can type.
Likewise, thanks to the advent of digital marketing, our advertisers can reach consumers faster and in more targeted ways.
Our ability to evolve in this digital world also allows us to do more — much more.
Readers of journalscene.com will soon notice more news -— much more — available on their computer screens and mobile devices.
Thanks to a new partnership with our sister publication The Post and Courier, readers now have access to news from throughout the Lowcountry and the state.
Don’t worry, our reporters who cover Summerville and Dorchester County will continue to do what they’ve always done — cover local news. And now with the addition of content from the Post and Courier’s reporting team, you’ll get even more news.
Print subscribers will get the same rich local content they’re used to getting. Going forward, you’ll see Joy Bonala’s town council reports and Roger Lee’s high school sports coverage just as you do now.
Online readers of journalscene.com will get the same local news you’re used to seeing, with the addition of Statehouse Coverage, Clemson sports coverage and game analysis as well as local business news, statewide politics, environmental news and more from our partners at the Post and Courier.
All the new content will be available with a subscription that we’ll be rolling out in the near future. With that subscription you’ll get all the local news at journalscene.com as well as all the content at postandcourier.com.
This new access is something we’ve been working on for some time; it’s also something many readers have wanted for a long time and we’re finally able to make it happen.
Susan Kelly-Gilbert is the publisher and advertising director of Summerville Communications, which publishes the Summerville Journal Scene, Berkeley Independent and Goose Creek Gazette with accompanying web sites. Contact her at 843-873-9424.